Call by councillors in Shotton for fresh plan to deal with pavement cyclists

Ticketing cyclists who ride on the pavement is not working and new methods need investigating.

Inspector Andrew Griffiths, of the North Wales Police North Flintshire policing team, has called on councillors in Shotton to help officers come up with an alternative method of penalising those who flout the law.

Insp Griffiths’ comments come after the Leader revealed last month that just five tickets had been handed out to cyclists who ride on the pavement in Flintshire in the last four years.

He told members of Shotton Town Council at their April meeting that a new approach was needed.

He said: “For us to completely stop it, it would take PCSOs being out on the street near enough 24/7. It’s just not possible.

“We need to look at alternative methods and look at why people are doing this.

“Police resources are reduced and we can’t have them out there just to get six tickets.”

Figures released by North Wales Police revealed that just five Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) have been issued to cyclists in Flintshire since 2013, with only one handed out in Wrexham.

The statistics, revealed following a Freedom of Information request by the Leader, have sparked anger.

Cllr Dave Evans said not all was lost by the attempts to penalise cyclists.

He said: “Six is a start. There are peak times like at 5pm where there are a considerable amount.

“Without a major restructuring of the highways, we’ve done a lot of things.”

Cllr Elwyn Jones, Shotton Town Council chairman who has long campaigned against the issue of anti-social cycling in the town, said the figures were ‘appalling’ when he spoke to the Leader in March.

He repeated his stance to members. “There’s no need for adults to be on the footways, I was shocked by the figures,” he said.

“We have been educating with signs and the only method I think will work is the fine.

“Enforcement works.”

Insp Griffiths called on councillors to help him and his team find a more effective way to ensure cyclists abided by the rules.

He said: “It’s the same as other things. They can’t be everywhere.

“There needs to be a longer term solution. Ticketing is not having an effect.

“Has the council looked at alternatives for that area, such as a cycle path?

“Cycling is not the only issue in Shotton we have to deal with.

“We can’t physically do everything. I’m asking for a bit of support.”

Cllr Sean Bibby said: “Two people have had a go at me about this. We do appreciate the struggling resources but again, let’s see what we can do.”

Cllr Gary Cooper, vice-chairman of the council, added: “This council has been very proactive on this issue but it’s been going on for 10 years.

“I don’t know what other course of action there is we could take.”