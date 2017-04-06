Local government elections: Find out who is and isn't standing in Wrexham and Flintshire

Final preparations are under way for an election to shape the future of democracy in Wrexham and Flintshire.

Members of the public will go to the polls on May 4 to elect the members to sit on Wrexham Council and Flintshire Council, with candidate lists for each ward now finalised.

Here we look at who is - and who is not - standing in each ward.

Wrexham

Some notable names are not standing for re-election, while there is also the possibility of some familiar faces returning to the table.

As reported in the Leader yesterday, current executive board members Neil Rogers, Ian Roberts and Michael Williams have all decided to step down.

They are joined by one of the two members for Coedpoeth, Gareth Griffiths, although his colleague Krista Childs is running once again.

Cefn councillor David Taylor is not standing for re-election.

Former Conservative candidate in Parliamentary and Welsh Assembly elections, Andrew Atkinson is standing in Gresford East and West, where current Labour member Andrew Bailey is not seeking re-election.

In Rhosddu, former Plaid Cymru councillor for Whitegate, Marc Jones, who lost his seat in 2012, will go up against incumbent Steve Wilson and Labour candidate, Ray Floyd.

Former council leader Neil Rogers’ seat in Gwenfro will be contested by Daniel Commins (Labour), and independents Damian Wynn Conde, Nigel Williams and Philip Williams.

Fred Roberts (Independent), Barrie Warbuton (Independent), Ben Whitehouse (Labour) and Julian Wright (Conservative), will go head to head for Michael Williams’ Gwersyllt North seat.

North Wales police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones is not running in Gwersyllt West. His wife Gwenfair is contesting the seat for Plaid Cymru, against Labour’s David Edwards and Conservative candidate Melissa Smillie.

Llangollen Rural member Pat Jeffares is also stepping down, as is Carole O’Toole, councillor for Maesydre, and Marford and Hoseley representative Mike Edwards.

Pant councillor Mark Owens is not standing, with the seat due to be contested between current Rhos community councillors Martin Jones (Independent), Stella Matthews (Labour), and Paula Williams (Independent), as well as David Maddocks.

In Ponciau, Aled Roberts, former leader of Wrexham Council and ex-regional AM for North Wales, is standing for election against incumbents Kevin Hughes (Labour) and Paul Pemberton (Independent).

Residents not yet registered to vote have until April 13 to do so by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Candidates who are seeking election for wards in the Wrexham County Borough Council area include (*denotes sitting councillor):

o Acton

Shaun Davies (Plaid Cymru)

*Geoff Lowe (Independent)

Nick Stott (Labour)

Gemma Louise Williams (Lib Dem)

o Borras Park

Nathan Brookfield (Labour)

*Jim Kelly (Lib Dem)

Darren Picken (Plaid Cymru)

Debbie Wallice (Conservative)

o Bronington

Mike Adams (Lib Dem)

Kath Goodchild (Labour)

Stephen James Harvey (Independent)

*Rodney Skelland (Conservative)

o Brymbo

Zoe Clarke (Labour)

Adam Stanley Davies (Independent)

*Paul Rogers (Conservative)

o Bryn Cefn

Andrew Steven Humphreys (Independent)

Rob Jones (Independent)

Beverley Parry-Jones (Conservative)

*Barbara Roxburgh (Independent)

Derek Wainwright (Labour)

o Brynyffynnon

Martin Morris (Labour)

Sarah Robers (Plaid Cymru)

*Phil Wynn (Independent)

o Cartrefle

Brian Halley (Labour)

*Ronnie Prince (Independent)

Bryan Pritchard (Plaid Cymru)

o Cefn (two seats)

Sonia Benbow-Jones (Independent)

Liz Parry (Labour)

*Derek Wright (Labour)

o Ceiriog Valley

Trevor Raymond Bates (Independent)

John Lee Jenkins (Conservative)

Anne Lloyd Morris (Plaid Cymru)

*Barbara Roberts (Independent)

o Chirk North

Jackie Allen (Independent)

Frank Hemmings (Labour)

o Chirk South

*Terry Evans (Independent)

John Andrew Rostron (Labour)

o Coedpoeth (two seats)

*Krista Childs (Labour)

Michael James Dixon (Independent)

Graham Kelly (Lib Dem)

Adrian Elfed Williams (Labour)

o Erddig

*Bob Dutton (Independent)

Matthew Healy (Labour)

Alex Jones (Independent)

David Richard Jones (Lib Dem)

Paul Roberts (Conservative)

o Esclusham

Richard William Caldecott (Labour)

Katie Courtney (Plaid Cymru)

*Mark Pritchard (Independent)

o Garden Village

Wendy Margaret O’Grady (Labour)

*Andy Williams (Independent)

o Gresford East and West

Andrew Atkinson (Conservative)

Jeanette Bassford-Barton (Ukip)

Beryl Blackmore (Lib Dem)

Irene Lewis (Labour)

o Grosvenor

Ray Floyd (Labour)

Marc Jones (Plaid Cymru)

*Stephen WIlson (Independent)

o Gwenfro

Daniel Commins (Labour)

Damian Wynn Conde (Independent)

Nigel Williams (Independent)

Philip Williams (Independent)

o Gwersyllt East & South (two seats)

*David Griffiths (Independent)

Michael Mackenzie (Labour)

Tina Joanne Mannering (Independent)

*Bernie McCann (Independent)

o Gwersyllt North

Fred Eddie Roberts (Independent)

Barrie Warburton (Independent)

Ben Whitehouse (Labour)

Julian Wright (Conservative)

o Gwersyllt West

David Glyn Edwards (Labour)

Gwenfair Jones (Plaid Cymru)

Melissa Smillie (Conservative)

o Hermitage

Jamie Hack (Plaid Cymru)

*Graham Rogers (Labour)

o Holt

Jim Duffy (Labour)

*Michael Morris (Conservative)

o Johnstown

*David A Bithell (Independent)

Ethan Lewis Jones (Labour)

o Little Acton

*Bill Baldwin (Independent) - elected unopposed.

o Llangollen Rural

Gareth Alun Baines (Conservative)

Timothy Edward Hodkinson (Independent)

Jeanie Barton (Ukip)

Rondo Roberts (Independent)

o Llay (two seats)

Bryan Apsley (Labour)

*Terry Boland (Independent)

Ian Michael Edwards (Lib Dem)

Richard Fontes (Conservative)

Gary Paul Hall (Independent)

Nathan Hughes (Ukip)

Hannah Jones (Conservative)

Victoria Jones (Independent)

*Rob Walsh (Lib Dem)

o Maesydre

Victoria Clements (Conservative)

Paul Desmond Jones (Labour)

Phil Lloyd (Independent)

Aimi Waters (Lib Dem)

o Marchwiel

*John Pritchard (Independent) - elected unopposed.

o Marford & Hoseley

Julie Louise Blackmore (Lib Dem)

Charles Dodman (Independent)

Russell Gilmartin (Conservative)

John Henry (Labour)

James Robert Hobbley (Independent)

o Minera

*David Kelly (Independent)

o New Broughton

*Alan Edwards (Independent)

Duncan Rees (Green)

o Offa

Alan Butterworth (Green)

*Alun Jenkins (Lib Dem)

Joanna Kinch (Independent)

Phil Phillips (Plaid Cymru)

Steven Vale (Independent)

Merril Wolfson (Conservative)

o Overton

Robert Edward Forrester (Independent)

Richard Hobson (Independent)

*Lloyd Kenyon (Conservative)

John Bernard McCusker (Independent)

o Pant

Martin Jones (Independent)

David Frederick Maddocks (Independent)

Stella Matthews (Labour)

Paula Edith Williams (Independent)

o Penycae and Ruabon South

Callum Wyn Edwards (Labour)

*Joan Lowe (Independent)

o Penycae

*John Phillips (Independent)

Aled Prys Powell (Plaid Cymru)

o Plas Madoc

Paul Blackwell (Labour)

Amanda Jane Bradley (Independent)

Alan David Ennis (Independent)

o Ponciau

*Kevin Hughes (Labour)

*Paul Pemberton (Independent)

Aled Roberts (Lib Dem)

o Queensway

Carrie Harper (Plaid Cymru)

*Colin Powell (Labour)

Jorge Szabo (Independent)

o Rhosnesni

Sarah Elizabeth Atherton (Conservative)

Mike Davies (Independent)

*Anne Evans (Labour)

Peter Nigel Jones (Independent)

o Rossett

*Hugh Jones (Conservative

Glenda Averil Kelly (Lib Dem)

o Ruabon

*Dana Davies (Labour)

Charles Devlin (Independent)

Sharon Mazzarella (Independent)

Pol Wong (Plaid Cymru)

o Smithfield

Richard Bennett (Independent)

David Foulds (Independent)

Adrienne Julia Jeorrett (Labour)

Jayne Johnson (Independent)

Paul Williams (Plaid Cymru)

o Stansty

*I David Bithell (Independent)

Luke Caldecott (Conservative)

Steve Gittins (Labour)

o Whitegate

*Brian Cameron (Labour)

Iolanda Banu Viegas (Plaid Cymru)

o Wynnstay

*Malcolm King (Labour)

James Stevens (Independent)

Flintshire

A former Flintshire Council leader, its current chairman and its longest serving member are among councillors who will not return after May’s local election.

As many as 13 new councillors will take up post at County Hall in Mold after May 5, with a number of leading figures either stepping down or not chosen to represent their current wards.

Controversial former councillors Klaus Armstrong-Braun and Patrick Heesom will be making attempts to return to the local authority.

No Ukip candidates are standing in the 70 electoral wards in Flintshire in this election.

Among those whose seats will have new occupants on the new council is former leader Alex Aldridge who vacates the Flint Coleshill ward.

Cllr Aldridge indicated his intention to step down from the role he has held for 27 years in 2016.

He will also relinquish his position as a member of Flint Town Council.

His position on Flintshire Council will be taken by Labour candidate Michelle Perfect who stands in the ward unopposed alongside Labour’s David Cox.

Peter Curtis, Labour councillor for Holywell Central, will not be standing. The two-time and current chairman of the local authority said he felt it was “time for fresh blood and fresh ideas” on the council as he brought to an end more than 25 years of service.

Also stepping aside is Gareth Roberts, Plaid Cymru member for Holywell West.

The 77-year-old departs from the local authority after more than half a century of service to the community.

He said the decision to call it a day had been made “a couple of years ago”. “I think you have to live in the real world and I don’t have the energy levels to do justice to the role,” he said. “It’s a decision I hate making but I would regret it even more if I did carry on and I’d be letting people down which I couldn’t live with.”

Former Assembly Member Alison Halford will also not return to her Ewloe ward which will be contested by Janet Axworthy for the Welsh Conservatives, Independent Dave Mackie and two Welsh Labour hopefuls, Emma Preece and George Thomas.

Kevin Jones, cabinet member for waste strategy, public protection and leisure, will not defend his Bagillt East ward for Welsh Labour while Liberal Democrat councillor Sara Parker, who only won a by-election for the New Brighton ward in February last year, will not return.

Former council chairman Ann Minshull, Shotton West, Phil Lightfoot, Higher Kinnerton, Nigel Steele-Mortimer, Trelawynd, Jim Falshaw, Caerwys, Nancy Matthews, Gwernymynydd, Matt Wright, Brynford, and Tim Newhouse, Hope, will also not stand.

Sharon Williams, Labour representative for Gronant, will attempt to hold on to her seat in May, a year after coming in for criticism for failing to attend more than one meeting at County Hall in six months.

Former Saltney mayor Mr Armstrong-Braun will try to reclaim a seat in the Broughton South ward five years after being suspended and subsequently voted out.

Mr Heesom is hoping to win back his former seat in Mostyn from incumbent David Roney who, despite joining the Labour Party, is listed as standing as an Independent.

Council leader Aaron Shotton and deputy Bernie Attridge will face opposition from Conservative and Independent candidates in their Connah’s Quay Central ward.

l Argoed

Hillary McGuill (Welsh Lib Dem)

Graham Sherwood (Welsh Labour)

l Aston

Gillian Brockley (Labour)

Helen Brown (Independent)

George Hardcastle (Independent)

Ryan O'Gorman (Labour)

l Bagillt East

Rob Davies (Independent)

Peter Dolan (Welsh Conservatives)

Kevin Rush (Labour)

l Bagillt West

Mike Reece (Welsh Labour)

l Broughton North East

Billy Mullin (Labour)

l Broughton South

Klaus Armstrong-Braun (Independent)

Derek Butler (Labour)

Chrissy Gee (Independent)

Donna Lalek (Liberal Democrat)

Mike Lowe (Labour)

l Brynford

Jean Davies (Conservative)

Geoff Hart (Labour)

l Buckley Bistre East

Vivienne Blondek (Labour)

Julia Jones (Independent)

Richard Jones (Independent)

Arnold Woolley (Independent)

l Buckley Bistre West

Ron Hampson (Labour)

Neville Phillips (Lib Dems)

Andy Williams (Labour)

John Woolley (Independent)

l Buckley Mountain

David Chamberlain-Jones (Conservative)

*Carol Ellis (Independent)

Sam Peers (Labour)

l Buckley Pentrobin

Dennis Hutchinson (Independent)

Mike Peers (Independent)

Carolyn Preece (Labour)

l Caergwrle

David Healey (Labour)

Robert Sumpter (Independent)

l Caerwys

Lynette Edwards (Conservative)

Tudor Jones (Lib Dem)

l Cilcain

Greg Foster (Labour)

Owen Thomas (Conservative)

l Connah’s Quay Central

Bernie Attridge (Labour)

Roger Cracknell (Conservative)

Aaron Shotton (Labour)

Anthony Wren (Independent)

l Connah’s Quay Golftyn

Andy Dunbobbin (Labour)

Eric Owen (Independent)

Richard Purviss (Independent)

Paul Shotton (Labour)

l Connah’s Quay South

^Ian Dunbar (Labour)

Ian Smith (Labour)

l Connah’s Quay Wepre

Brian Dunn (Independent)

Rodney Milton (Green Party)

Martin White (Labour)

l Ewloe

Janet Axworthy (Conservative)

Dave Mackie (Independent)

Emma Preece (Labour)

George Thomas (Labour)

l Ffynnongroyw

Glyn Banks (Labour)

l Flint Castle

Ian Roberts (Labour)

l Flint Coleshill

David Cox (Labour)

Michelle Perfect (Labour)

l Flint Oakenholt

Stephen Collings (Labour)

Rita Johnson (Independent)

Mike Moore (Independent)

l Flint Trelawny – Paul Cunningham (Labour)

Vicky Perfect (Labour)

Jacqueline Yorke (Independent)

John Yorke (Independent)

l Greenfield

Rosetta Dolphin (Independent)

Kenny Roberts (Labour)

l Gronant

Sian Braun (Independent)

Sharon Williams (Labour)

l Gwernaffield

Adele Davies-Cooke (Conservative)

Maxine Dickin (Independent)

David Hytch (Labour)

George Tattum (Independent)

l Gwernymynydd

Lisa Fearn (Labour)

Tim Holt (Conservative)

Kevin Hughes (Independent)

l Halykn

Colin Legg (Independent)

David Roberts (Conservative)

l Hawarden

Clive Carver (Conservative)

Lowri Earith (Labour)

l Higher Kinnerton

Mike Allport (Independent)

Stephen Malby (Independent)

Chris Risley (Labour)

l Holywell Central

Ted Palmer (Labour)

l Holywell East

Rachael Dyment-Hughes (Conservative)

Joe Johnson (Labour)

l Holywell West

Paul Johnson (Labour)

l Hope

Kathryn Cracknell (Conservative)

Gladys Healey (Labour)

Jacqui Hurst (Plaid Cymru)

Huw Manning (Independent)

Allan Parry (Independent)

l Leeswood

Raymond Hughes (No party listed)

Shaun Owen (Independent)

l Llanfynydd

Dave Hughes (Labour)

Hilary Isherwood (Conservative)

l Mancot

Bob Connah (Independent)

Alan Diskin (Labour)

Glenys Diskin (Labour)

Ralph Small (Independent)

l Mold Broncoed

Haydn Bateman (Independent)

Saffron Hulson (Independent)

Gareth Williams (Labour)

l Mold East

Chris Bithell (Labour)

l Mold South

Geoff Collett (Labour)

Robin Guest (Lib Dem)

Yvon Jones (Plaid Cymru)

l Mold West

Bob Gaffey (Plaid Cymru)

Brian Lloyd (Independent)

Geoff Matthias (Labour)

Ian Purcell (Independent)

l Mostyn

Pamela Banks (Labour)

Patrick Heesom (Not listed)

David Roney (Independent)

l New Brighton

John Dickin (Independent)

Robert Dowie (Labour)

Sian Eastwood (Lib Dem)

l Northop

Paul Ashley (Conservative)

Marion Bateman (Independent)

l Northop Hall

Peter Davies (Labour)

Tony Sharps (Independent)

l Penyffordd

Cindy Hinds (Labour)

Dave Williams (Independent)

l Queensferry

Donna Edwards (Independent)

Darren Jones (Independent)

David Wisinger (Labour)

l Saltney Junction

Barrie Gregory (Independent)

Richard Lloyd (Labour)

l Saltney Stonebridge

Veronica Gay (Independent)

Shelly Streeter (Labour and Co-operative)

l Sealand

Christine Jones (Labour)

Sarah Wilson (Independent)

l Shotton East

David Evans (Labour)

Mike Evans (Independent)

l Shotton Higher

Ron Davies (Labour)

Kelly Evans (Independent)

l Shotton West

Sean Bibby (Labour)

David Fildes (Conservative)

Doreen Mackie (Independent)

l Trelawynd and Gwaenysgor

Ashley Bonos (Independent)

David Ellis (Independent)

Andrew Holgate (Conservative)

Helen Papworth (Labour)

l Treuddyn

Carolyn Thomas (Labour)

l Whitford

Chris Dolphin (Lib Dem)

Dewi Jones (Independent)

Michael Lewis-Jones (Labour)