Local government elections: Find out who is and isn't standing in Wrexham and Flintshire

Final preparations are under way for an election to shape the future of democracy in Wrexham and Flintshire.
Members of the public will go to the polls on May 4 to elect the members to sit on Wrexham Council and Flintshire Council, with candidate lists for each ward now finalised.
Here we look at who is - and who is not - standing in each ward.
Wrexham
Some notable names are not standing for re-election, while there is also the possibility of some familiar faces returning to the table.
As reported in the Leader yesterday, current executive board members Neil Rogers, Ian Roberts and Michael Williams have all decided to step down.
They are joined by one of the two members for Coedpoeth, Gareth Griffiths, although his colleague Krista Childs is running once again.
Cefn councillor David Taylor is not standing for re-election.
Former Conservative candidate in Parliamentary and Welsh Assembly elections, Andrew Atkinson is standing in Gresford East and West, where current Labour member Andrew Bailey is not seeking re-election.
In Rhosddu, former Plaid Cymru councillor for Whitegate, Marc Jones, who lost his seat in 2012, will go up against incumbent Steve Wilson and Labour candidate, Ray Floyd.
Former council leader Neil Rogers’ seat in Gwenfro will be contested by Daniel Commins (Labour), and independents Damian Wynn Conde, Nigel Williams and Philip Williams.
Fred Roberts (Independent), Barrie Warbuton (Independent), Ben Whitehouse (Labour) and Julian Wright (Conservative), will go head to head for Michael Williams’ Gwersyllt North seat.
North Wales police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones is not running in Gwersyllt West. His wife Gwenfair is contesting the seat for Plaid Cymru, against Labour’s David Edwards and Conservative candidate Melissa Smillie.
Llangollen Rural member Pat Jeffares is also stepping down, as is Carole O’Toole, councillor for Maesydre, and Marford and Hoseley representative Mike Edwards.
Pant councillor Mark Owens is not standing, with the seat due to be contested between current Rhos community councillors Martin Jones (Independent), Stella Matthews (Labour), and Paula Williams (Independent), as well as David Maddocks.
In Ponciau, Aled Roberts, former leader of Wrexham Council and ex-regional AM for North Wales, is standing for election against incumbents Kevin Hughes (Labour) and Paul Pemberton (Independent).
Candidates who are seeking election for wards in the Wrexham County Borough Council area include (*denotes sitting councillor):
o Acton
Shaun Davies (Plaid Cymru)
*Geoff Lowe (Independent)
Nick Stott (Labour)
Gemma Louise Williams (Lib Dem)
o Borras Park
Nathan Brookfield (Labour)
*Jim Kelly (Lib Dem)
Darren Picken (Plaid Cymru)
Debbie Wallice (Conservative)
o Bronington
Mike Adams (Lib Dem)
Kath Goodchild (Labour)
Stephen James Harvey (Independent)
*Rodney Skelland (Conservative)
o Brymbo
Zoe Clarke (Labour)
Adam Stanley Davies (Independent)
*Paul Rogers (Conservative)
o Bryn Cefn
Andrew Steven Humphreys (Independent)
Rob Jones (Independent)
Beverley Parry-Jones (Conservative)
*Barbara Roxburgh (Independent)
Derek Wainwright (Labour)
o Brynyffynnon
Martin Morris (Labour)
Sarah Robers (Plaid Cymru)
*Phil Wynn (Independent)
o Cartrefle
Brian Halley (Labour)
*Ronnie Prince (Independent)
Bryan Pritchard (Plaid Cymru)
o Cefn (two seats)
Sonia Benbow-Jones (Independent)
Liz Parry (Labour)
*Derek Wright (Labour)
o Ceiriog Valley
Trevor Raymond Bates (Independent)
John Lee Jenkins (Conservative)
Anne Lloyd Morris (Plaid Cymru)
*Barbara Roberts (Independent)
o Chirk North
Jackie Allen (Independent)
Frank Hemmings (Labour)
o Chirk South
*Terry Evans (Independent)
John Andrew Rostron (Labour)
o Coedpoeth (two seats)
*Krista Childs (Labour)
Michael James Dixon (Independent)
Graham Kelly (Lib Dem)
Adrian Elfed Williams (Labour)
o Erddig
*Bob Dutton (Independent)
Matthew Healy (Labour)
Alex Jones (Independent)
David Richard Jones (Lib Dem)
Paul Roberts (Conservative)
o Esclusham
Richard William Caldecott (Labour)
Katie Courtney (Plaid Cymru)
*Mark Pritchard (Independent)
o Garden Village
Wendy Margaret O’Grady (Labour)
*Andy Williams (Independent)
o Gresford East and West
Andrew Atkinson (Conservative)
Jeanette Bassford-Barton (Ukip)
Beryl Blackmore (Lib Dem)
Irene Lewis (Labour)
o Grosvenor
Ray Floyd (Labour)
Marc Jones (Plaid Cymru)
*Stephen WIlson (Independent)
o Gwenfro
Daniel Commins (Labour)
Damian Wynn Conde (Independent)
Nigel Williams (Independent)
Philip Williams (Independent)
o Gwersyllt East & South (two seats)
*David Griffiths (Independent)
Michael Mackenzie (Labour)
Tina Joanne Mannering (Independent)
*Bernie McCann (Independent)
o Gwersyllt North
Fred Eddie Roberts (Independent)
Barrie Warburton (Independent)
Ben Whitehouse (Labour)
Julian Wright (Conservative)
o Gwersyllt West
David Glyn Edwards (Labour)
Gwenfair Jones (Plaid Cymru)
Melissa Smillie (Conservative)
o Hermitage
Jamie Hack (Plaid Cymru)
*Graham Rogers (Labour)
o Holt
Jim Duffy (Labour)
*Michael Morris (Conservative)
o Johnstown
*David A Bithell (Independent)
Ethan Lewis Jones (Labour)
o Little Acton
*Bill Baldwin (Independent) - elected unopposed.
o Llangollen Rural
Gareth Alun Baines (Conservative)
Timothy Edward Hodkinson (Independent)
Jeanie Barton (Ukip)
Rondo Roberts (Independent)
o Llay (two seats)
Bryan Apsley (Labour)
*Terry Boland (Independent)
Ian Michael Edwards (Lib Dem)
Richard Fontes (Conservative)
Gary Paul Hall (Independent)
Nathan Hughes (Ukip)
Hannah Jones (Conservative)
Victoria Jones (Independent)
*Rob Walsh (Lib Dem)
o Maesydre
Victoria Clements (Conservative)
Paul Desmond Jones (Labour)
Phil Lloyd (Independent)
Aimi Waters (Lib Dem)
o Marchwiel
*John Pritchard (Independent) - elected unopposed.
o Marford & Hoseley
Julie Louise Blackmore (Lib Dem)
Charles Dodman (Independent)
Russell Gilmartin (Conservative)
John Henry (Labour)
James Robert Hobbley (Independent)
o Minera
*David Kelly (Independent)
o New Broughton
*Alan Edwards (Independent)
Duncan Rees (Green)
o Offa
Alan Butterworth (Green)
*Alun Jenkins (Lib Dem)
Joanna Kinch (Independent)
Phil Phillips (Plaid Cymru)
Steven Vale (Independent)
Merril Wolfson (Conservative)
o Overton
Robert Edward Forrester (Independent)
Richard Hobson (Independent)
*Lloyd Kenyon (Conservative)
John Bernard McCusker (Independent)
o Pant
Martin Jones (Independent)
David Frederick Maddocks (Independent)
Stella Matthews (Labour)
Paula Edith Williams (Independent)
o Penycae and Ruabon South
Callum Wyn Edwards (Labour)
*Joan Lowe (Independent)
o Penycae
*John Phillips (Independent)
Aled Prys Powell (Plaid Cymru)
o Plas Madoc
Paul Blackwell (Labour)
Amanda Jane Bradley (Independent)
Alan David Ennis (Independent)
o Ponciau
*Kevin Hughes (Labour)
*Paul Pemberton (Independent)
Aled Roberts (Lib Dem)
o Queensway
Carrie Harper (Plaid Cymru)
*Colin Powell (Labour)
Jorge Szabo (Independent)
o Rhosnesni
Sarah Elizabeth Atherton (Conservative)
Mike Davies (Independent)
*Anne Evans (Labour)
Peter Nigel Jones (Independent)
o Rossett
*Hugh Jones (Conservative
Glenda Averil Kelly (Lib Dem)
o Ruabon
*Dana Davies (Labour)
Charles Devlin (Independent)
Sharon Mazzarella (Independent)
Pol Wong (Plaid Cymru)
o Smithfield
Richard Bennett (Independent)
David Foulds (Independent)
Adrienne Julia Jeorrett (Labour)
Jayne Johnson (Independent)
Paul Williams (Plaid Cymru)
o Stansty
*I David Bithell (Independent)
Luke Caldecott (Conservative)
Steve Gittins (Labour)
o Whitegate
*Brian Cameron (Labour)
Iolanda Banu Viegas (Plaid Cymru)
o Wynnstay
*Malcolm King (Labour)
James Stevens (Independent)
Flintshire
A former Flintshire Council leader, its current chairman and its longest serving member are among councillors who will not return after May’s local election.
As many as 13 new councillors will take up post at County Hall in Mold after May 5, with a number of leading figures either stepping down or not chosen to represent their current wards.
Controversial former councillors Klaus Armstrong-Braun and Patrick Heesom will be making attempts to return to the local authority.
No Ukip candidates are standing in the 70 electoral wards in Flintshire in this election.
Among those whose seats will have new occupants on the new council is former leader Alex Aldridge who vacates the Flint Coleshill ward.
Cllr Aldridge indicated his intention to step down from the role he has held for 27 years in 2016.
He will also relinquish his position as a member of Flint Town Council.
His position on Flintshire Council will be taken by Labour candidate Michelle Perfect who stands in the ward unopposed alongside Labour’s David Cox.
Peter Curtis, Labour councillor for Holywell Central, will not be standing. The two-time and current chairman of the local authority said he felt it was “time for fresh blood and fresh ideas” on the council as he brought to an end more than 25 years of service.
Also stepping aside is Gareth Roberts, Plaid Cymru member for Holywell West.
The 77-year-old departs from the local authority after more than half a century of service to the community.
He said the decision to call it a day had been made “a couple of years ago”. “I think you have to live in the real world and I don’t have the energy levels to do justice to the role,” he said. “It’s a decision I hate making but I would regret it even more if I did carry on and I’d be letting people down which I couldn’t live with.”
Former Assembly Member Alison Halford will also not return to her Ewloe ward which will be contested by Janet Axworthy for the Welsh Conservatives, Independent Dave Mackie and two Welsh Labour hopefuls, Emma Preece and George Thomas.
Kevin Jones, cabinet member for waste strategy, public protection and leisure, will not defend his Bagillt East ward for Welsh Labour while Liberal Democrat councillor Sara Parker, who only won a by-election for the New Brighton ward in February last year, will not return.
Former council chairman Ann Minshull, Shotton West, Phil Lightfoot, Higher Kinnerton, Nigel Steele-Mortimer, Trelawynd, Jim Falshaw, Caerwys, Nancy Matthews, Gwernymynydd, Matt Wright, Brynford, and Tim Newhouse, Hope, will also not stand.
Sharon Williams, Labour representative for Gronant, will attempt to hold on to her seat in May, a year after coming in for criticism for failing to attend more than one meeting at County Hall in six months.
Former Saltney mayor Mr Armstrong-Braun will try to reclaim a seat in the Broughton South ward five years after being suspended and subsequently voted out.
Mr Heesom is hoping to win back his former seat in Mostyn from incumbent David Roney who, despite joining the Labour Party, is listed as standing as an Independent.
Council leader Aaron Shotton and deputy Bernie Attridge will face opposition from Conservative and Independent candidates in their Connah’s Quay Central ward.
l Argoed
Hillary McGuill (Welsh Lib Dem)
Graham Sherwood (Welsh Labour)
l Aston
Gillian Brockley (Labour)
Helen Brown (Independent)
George Hardcastle (Independent)
Ryan O'Gorman (Labour)
l Bagillt East
Rob Davies (Independent)
Peter Dolan (Welsh Conservatives)
Kevin Rush (Labour)
l Bagillt West
Mike Reece (Welsh Labour)
l Broughton North East
Billy Mullin (Labour)
l Broughton South
Klaus Armstrong-Braun (Independent)
Derek Butler (Labour)
Chrissy Gee (Independent)
Donna Lalek (Liberal Democrat)
Mike Lowe (Labour)
l Brynford
Jean Davies (Conservative)
Geoff Hart (Labour)
l Buckley Bistre East
Vivienne Blondek (Labour)
Julia Jones (Independent)
Richard Jones (Independent)
Arnold Woolley (Independent)
l Buckley Bistre West
Ron Hampson (Labour)
Neville Phillips (Lib Dems)
Andy Williams (Labour)
John Woolley (Independent)
l Buckley Mountain
David Chamberlain-Jones (Conservative)
*Carol Ellis (Independent)
Sam Peers (Labour)
l Buckley Pentrobin
Dennis Hutchinson (Independent)
Mike Peers (Independent)
Carolyn Preece (Labour)
l Caergwrle
David Healey (Labour)
Robert Sumpter (Independent)
l Caerwys
Lynette Edwards (Conservative)
Tudor Jones (Lib Dem)
l Cilcain
Greg Foster (Labour)
Owen Thomas (Conservative)
l Connah’s Quay Central
Bernie Attridge (Labour)
Roger Cracknell (Conservative)
Aaron Shotton (Labour)
Anthony Wren (Independent)
l Connah’s Quay Golftyn
Andy Dunbobbin (Labour)
Eric Owen (Independent)
Richard Purviss (Independent)
Paul Shotton (Labour)
l Connah’s Quay South
^Ian Dunbar (Labour)
Ian Smith (Labour)
l Connah’s Quay Wepre
Brian Dunn (Independent)
Rodney Milton (Green Party)
Martin White (Labour)
l Ewloe
Janet Axworthy (Conservative)
Dave Mackie (Independent)
Emma Preece (Labour)
George Thomas (Labour)
l Ffynnongroyw
Glyn Banks (Labour)
l Flint Castle
Ian Roberts (Labour)
l Flint Coleshill
David Cox (Labour)
Michelle Perfect (Labour)
l Flint Oakenholt
Stephen Collings (Labour)
Rita Johnson (Independent)
Mike Moore (Independent)
l Flint Trelawny – Paul Cunningham (Labour)
Vicky Perfect (Labour)
Jacqueline Yorke (Independent)
John Yorke (Independent)
l Greenfield
Rosetta Dolphin (Independent)
Kenny Roberts (Labour)
l Gronant
Sian Braun (Independent)
Sharon Williams (Labour)
l Gwernaffield
Adele Davies-Cooke (Conservative)
Maxine Dickin (Independent)
David Hytch (Labour)
George Tattum (Independent)
l Gwernymynydd
Lisa Fearn (Labour)
Tim Holt (Conservative)
Kevin Hughes (Independent)
l Halykn
Colin Legg (Independent)
David Roberts (Conservative)
l Hawarden
Clive Carver (Conservative)
Lowri Earith (Labour)
l Higher Kinnerton
Mike Allport (Independent)
Stephen Malby (Independent)
Chris Risley (Labour)
l Holywell Central
Ted Palmer (Labour)
l Holywell East
Rachael Dyment-Hughes (Conservative)
Joe Johnson (Labour)
l Holywell West
Paul Johnson (Labour)
l Hope
Kathryn Cracknell (Conservative)
Gladys Healey (Labour)
Jacqui Hurst (Plaid Cymru)
Huw Manning (Independent)
Allan Parry (Independent)
l Leeswood
Raymond Hughes (No party listed)
Shaun Owen (Independent)
l Llanfynydd
Dave Hughes (Labour)
Hilary Isherwood (Conservative)
l Mancot
Bob Connah (Independent)
Alan Diskin (Labour)
Glenys Diskin (Labour)
Ralph Small (Independent)
l Mold Broncoed
Haydn Bateman (Independent)
Saffron Hulson (Independent)
Gareth Williams (Labour)
l Mold East
Chris Bithell (Labour)
l Mold South
Geoff Collett (Labour)
Robin Guest (Lib Dem)
Yvon Jones (Plaid Cymru)
l Mold West
Bob Gaffey (Plaid Cymru)
Brian Lloyd (Independent)
Geoff Matthias (Labour)
Ian Purcell (Independent)
l Mostyn
Pamela Banks (Labour)
Patrick Heesom (Not listed)
David Roney (Independent)
l New Brighton
John Dickin (Independent)
Robert Dowie (Labour)
Sian Eastwood (Lib Dem)
l Northop
Paul Ashley (Conservative)
Marion Bateman (Independent)
l Northop Hall
Peter Davies (Labour)
Tony Sharps (Independent)
l Penyffordd
Cindy Hinds (Labour)
Dave Williams (Independent)
l Queensferry
Donna Edwards (Independent)
Darren Jones (Independent)
David Wisinger (Labour)
l Saltney Junction
Barrie Gregory (Independent)
Richard Lloyd (Labour)
l Saltney Stonebridge
Veronica Gay (Independent)
Shelly Streeter (Labour and Co-operative)
l Sealand
Christine Jones (Labour)
Sarah Wilson (Independent)
l Shotton East
David Evans (Labour)
Mike Evans (Independent)
l Shotton Higher
Ron Davies (Labour)
Kelly Evans (Independent)
l Shotton West
Sean Bibby (Labour)
David Fildes (Conservative)
Doreen Mackie (Independent)
l Trelawynd and Gwaenysgor
Ashley Bonos (Independent)
David Ellis (Independent)
Andrew Holgate (Conservative)
Helen Papworth (Labour)
l Treuddyn
Carolyn Thomas (Labour)
l Whitford
Chris Dolphin (Lib Dem)
Dewi Jones (Independent)
Michael Lewis-Jones (Labour)