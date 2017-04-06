House blaze in Wrexham ‘was started by guest invited to watch couple have sex'

A woman accused of setting alight her boyfriend’s Wrexham flat told a police officer the fire was started by a man invited round to watch the couple have sex.

Carol Adamson, 34, of Pont Wen, Caia Park, denies a charge of arson, being reckless as to whether life is endangered following an incident at a property in Y Wern, Caia Park, on Friday, July 8 last year.

On the first day of a trial, Mold Crown Court heard yesterday how officers had attended a property in Y Wern at about 5pm following a report from resident Simon Pritchard that a group of people were outside his flat.

On arrival, the officers did not see any people but found the door to be barricaded from the inside.

Later that evening, at about 6.45pm, police returned to the flat following reports of a fire and found Adamson in the property.

After rescuing her from the smoke-filled flat and evacuating other nearby residents, officers heard Adamson say she had heard someone say they were going to put petrol through the window.

Fire officers suspected the fire was started from the inside the property and Adamson was arrested and cautioned.

Appearing as a witness for the prosecution, PC Kate Williams said after she had been arrested Adamson had told her that an unknown male had been in the flat to watch her and Mr Pritchard have sex and he had hidden under the bed.

PC Williams produced her notebook with Adamson’s comments in and added Adamson refused to sign that version of events.

PC Scott Duncan told the court Adamson had told him that she had seen someone up a ladder before the incident.

When questioned by Paulinus Barnes, prosecuting, Mr Pritchard’s mother, Elizabeth Pritchard, said the couple lived together at the flat.

She said on the afternoon of July 8 her son had visited her property on Rosewood Avenue where he told her he had phoned the police because someone was “causing trouble”.

“He did my head in to be honest,” said Mrs Pritchard. “He was saying people were after him.”

The mother and son had then gone to Whitegate to see Mrs Pritchard’s grandson but when they were there her husband phoned to say Adamson had sent two people round to the address to say the flat was on fire.

Henry Hills, defending, suggested to Mrs Pritchard that her son had gone back to the flat and had not been with her all afternoon, which she denied.

“If Simon had done something wrong I would tell you,” she added. “He was in my company at all times.”

Andrew Robb from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there was no evidence of accelerants inside or outside the room.

He said: “If petrol had been used, you would see splash marks, halo patterns and there would be a smell.”

Mr Robb also denied that an electrical fault could have started the fire or that it was down to a gas leak.

He also said there was only rolling tobacco present in the flat and it would be unlikely that this would have started a fire.

“In my opinion the fire was started deliberately by someone in the room,” he added.

Appearing as a defence witness, Lesley Adamson, told the court she had a chance meeting after the incident with her daughter and Mr Pritchard while on holiday in Rhyl.

She had invited the couple back to her caravan for some food but made Mr Pritchard sit outside as she thought he might have taken drugs.

Ms Adamson said she heard Mr Pritchard say he had piled up some clothes in the back room of the flat and put a cigarette on them.

Addressing the jury members, Mr Barnes said: “A fire was lit in a block of flats where other people live. You can be sure that was Carol Adamson because none of her accounts add up.”

Pointing to Adamson, who was wearing a dark jacket and white jeans, Mr Hills said: “I have to be honest, there are contradictory accounts but I trust you’ll agree that Carol Adamson is not in any way a sophisticated woman.

“She is someone with learning difficulties with a criminal record but don’t hold that against her.

“This is the story of a vulnerable and confused woman and you cannot be sure of her guilt.”

