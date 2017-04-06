Gwersyllt man enters no plea on stalking charges

A man who admitted harassing a police officer and a woman he became obsessed with after a chance encounter faces further charges.

In February, David Challinor, 47, of Saxon Road, Gwersyllt, pleaded guilty to charges of harassment without violence and sending indecent and offensive messages relating to incidents involving PC Stuart Needham of Cheshire Constabulary and Greggs employee Chloe Davies, as well as a charge of theft.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday, Challinor yesterday entered no plea to charges of stalking PC Needham and Miss Davies, as well as further charges he stalked Kayla McCue and Jade Elmer-Godbert.

Challinor pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, as well as admitting a breach of bail, for which he was fined £100.

He was remanded in custody on the other matters, along with the original charges, to go before Mold Crown Court on May 5.