Residents ‘too scared to report drug abuse’ in Deeside, councillor claims

People are too frightened to speak to police over drug use in Deeside, it has been claimed.

The fear of retaliation from users and dealers is discouraging residents from reporting incidents, according to Shotton town councillor Sean Bibby.

Cllr Bibby told colleagues during the April meeting of Shotton Town Council that elderly residents and children were too intimidated by what they were witnessing to put a stop to it.

The matter was raised with Inspector Andrew Griffiths, of North Wales Police’s North Flintshire policing team, who made tackling drugs in Deeside one of his priorities when he started on the ‘patch’.

Cllr Bibby said back accesses near properties in locations such as Ryland Street acted as a corridor for users to operate and to linger in.

Cllr Mike Evans said it was a “fact of life, but not a nice one” that people were now too scared to speak out.

He said: “People are worried about being known for reporting things as they don’t know what will happen when it’s found out where they live.

“You don’t know what could happen.”

He added that users had gathered near the 33 Club on Shotton Lane, with needles found in bushes during the summer months.

“If we cut the bushes back, there’d be nowhere to hide and we could help the police,” he said.

Cllr Dave Evans also cited activity near Shotton low-level station where a collection of needles was found but had yet to be cleared.

He said up to 10 had been found around the low-level platform

Speaking after the meeting, he told the Leader that people avoid areas around the station for fear of who they might encounter.

He said: “Residents are getting used to this, but not in a nice way. There are people going through the alleys between the station from Alexandra Street.

“I’ve even bumped into unsavoury characters lingering around there drinking.

“Residents don’t want to use footpaths near the station because they don’t know who they’re going to come into contact with or bump into.

“This leads to things going missing and anti-social behaviour in the alleys, it’s very intimidating to walk through there for people getting off the train, especially when it’s dark.”

Speaking to councillors in Connah’s Quay in February, Insp Griffiths said the force was making “slow progress” and looking at ways to deal with the problem, including an increase in plain clothes officers.

Insp Griffiths admitted “low level drug dealing and needles on the streets is a problem in Connah’s Quay and Shotton” but added five street-dealing arrests had been made.

He said the force “aims to improve” on that with subsequent appeals made to residents to report any suspicious activity.