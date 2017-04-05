Shwan Jalal will get his chance for Wrexham AFC

DEAN KEATES has revealed that goalkeeper Shwan Jalal will feature at some point in the Wrexham side between now and the end of the season.

Jalal has not played since he was forced off with an injury in the New Year’s Day defeat at Southport, with Chris Dunn starting the last 14 games.

Dunn, who is also the club’s goalkeeper coach, has impressed between the posts but Jalal, given a run-out in yesterday’s final reserve team fixture against Bradford City, will figure during the final five matches which kick off with Saturday’s trip to Bromley.

“Shwan knows the situation he is in and knows his chance is going to come now,” said Keates.

“It was the last reserve team game, I had a good chat with him and he said he wanted to play to get some minutes ready for when he comes in.

“Chris had to be patient, Shwan got injured and then Chris took his chance, he has been outstanding.

“Shwan wants to play, he knows where he stands and what will happen over the rest of the season.”

Keates doesn’t have the biggest squad at his disposal after allowing players, including the likes of Curtis Tilt and John Rooney, to move on.

Changes have been made to the side since Wrexham passed the 50 point mark, almost guaranteeing that the Reds are safe from relegation.

Keates will continue rotating players during the run-in and he wants those named in the side to make the most of their opportunity with contracts up for grabs.

“The size of the squad is what I created because I let players go and cleared out going forward,” said Keates.

“There are going to be changes, everybody is going to get their chance.

“They know the team on a Saturday at 1.30pm. You know what your jobs are in the team, how we are going to set-up and how we are going to play through training from the previous week so if you get the jersey and start in that game, all you can is give the best account of yourself.”

Winger Iffy Allen, who joined Wrexham last month on a short term deal following a successful trial, is also pushing for a first start.

Allen, without a club since leaving Aldershot Town in December, has made an impact in his last two substitute appearances against Tranmere Rovers and Torquay United.

“Iffy did well at the weekend,” said Keates. “He hadn’t been at a football club since Christmas and when he came in he hadn’t trained much.

“He has come on in the games and looked positive, had an influence and done well.

“He got some minutes for the reserves and then we go forward to the weekend.

“We couldn’t throw him in at the deep end because he has not done much for three months.

“It was just a case of getting as many training minutes into him and coming on in the games and he came on at the weekend, and the previous home game, and you can see that he has got something different to what is in the building.”

n Tranmere Rovers left it late to move back level on points with National League leaders Lincoln City last night.

Michael Ihiekwe popped up in the closing stages of the match to hand Rovers a 3-2 win over Sutton, who had fought back from 2-0 down to pull level with nine minutes left.

Lincoln City had moved three points clear at the top on Monday as they recorded a 2-0 home win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

Elliott Whitehouse broke the deadlock, before Matt Rhead doubled the Lincoln advantage.

Southport saw their survival hopes dashed by a 2-1 loss to Macclesfield, while Gary Mills’ York City lost 2-0 at home to Bromley.