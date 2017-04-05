Court clears woman over accusation that dog was out of control in Wrexham

A woman has been cleared of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

It had been alleged that Ziggy, Camille Jackelyn Smith’s Rhodesian Ridgeback, had bitten Nia Jones on her fingers while she was walking her beagle named Bailey in Moss Valley, Wrexham.

Nia Lloyd, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said both dogs were on leads on April 12 last year and Bailey had approached Ziggy and the larger dog Ziggy, a cross with an American bulldog, “went for him, biting his ear and locking his teeth”.

Miss Jones, who was walking the dog for her sister Kylie Jones, tried to pull the animals apart and Ziggy bit her hand.

But Miss Smith’s friend Andrew Nielson, Ziggy’s joint owner and who was holding his lead at the time of the incident, said Miss Jones fell over and injured her finger. Both Miss Smith and Mr Nielson denied that Ziggy had bitten Miss Jones.

Miss Jones told the court Bailey was on a retractable lead and Mr Nielson said he was “100 per cent sure” Bailey was not on a lead.

He added the dog could not lock his jaw, Bailey had gone to attack Ziggy, not sniff him as the Crown alleged, and he was scared for his dog’s life.

Emma Simoes, defending, noted that Miss Jones’ account of which hand was holding Bailey’s harness and which was holding the lead had changed more than once and that the evidence was “not credible or reliable”.

She added PC James Bates had told the court that Kylie Jones had told him Miss Jones said she put her hand in the dog’s mouth while trying to separate them.

Miss Jones denied she had done so at the trial and Kylie Jones said it was a mistake and that she had assumed at the time that was what her sister meant when she said she had tried to split the dogs.

Miss Simoes said magistrates could not be sure Ziggy had caused the injury.

If Ziggy had done so, she added, they could not be sure Miss Jones had not put her hand in the dog’s mouth.

Magistrates chairman Jeremy O’Keefe said there were “a large number of inconsistencies” in the prosecution case against Smith, 20, of Ridgewood Road in Brynteg, and found her not guilty.

Miss Smith said afterwards she was happy with the outcome of the trial.