Pupils were left “devastated and disappointed” after thieves damaged school property and stole a shed.

Ysgol y Llan in Whitford has been targeted over the last two weekends. Thieves stole a 8ftx6ft shed and a rose arch created by members of staff for the school’s gardening club made up of pupils from different year groups.

Headteacher Bryan Griffiths believes the thieves carried the shed over the school’s hedge and “flattened it”.

Staff noticed the shed had been taken but the thieves left belongings which were scattered around the playground.

The thieves also smashed the windows of a storage building which used to be outdoor toilets at the school.

Mr Griffiths said: “Whether they smashed the windows to have a look at what they can take or for vandalism, I just don’t know.

“Nobody has seen anything or come forward about the theft yet.”

Children in the gardening club said yesterday that they were “devastated and disappointed” and asked Mr Griffiths why “anyone could do that to a school”.

Their club had only started last week and for their first lesson they were left without a shed which parents and staff had built.

Teachers believe the shed was turned upside down prior to it being taken because pieces of the roof were found in the playground.

Mr Griffiths said: “I had workmen here on Saturday all day and I came to lock up at about 5.30pm, so it must have happened some time between Saturday evening and Sunday.

“It wasn’t until Monday playtime when we discovered the rose arch was gone.

“Parents have been very supportive. We notified them and members of staff who came to help out. I locked up the furniture so nothing else can go.

“For it to happen the second weekend in a row makes me feel really disappointed and quite sad for the children that someone has been in and taken out belongings of theirs.

“Police came and took fingerprints and they’re stepping up and increasing patrols.

“I have requested they have patrols in unsociable hours. I have also contacted companies to look at CCTV cameras to step up security.”

Parents have started a fundraising page and so far they have raised more than £600 which will go towards “increasing security” for the school.

To donate to the cause or for more information visit www.justgiving.com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police, quoting the reference number V045380.

Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.