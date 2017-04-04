Chester FC: Alex Lynch insists stunning save was 'one of his best'

ALEX LYNCH admits his stunning save for Chester at the weekend was ‘one of his best’ after securing a third successive away win.

The young goalkeeper, who turned 22 on Tuesday, produced a wonderful one-handed stop on 65 minutes of the Blues’ 1-0 win at Torquay United on Saturday, to deny Jamie Reid from point-blank range and tip his effort onto the post.

Lynch, who accepts his mistake contributed to a 2-1 home defeat against Barrow a week ago, went from zero to hero with his marvellous piece of goalkeeping and believes it is the job of a young ‘keeper to recover from such setbacks.

“That’s the life of a young goalkeeper, you’re going to make mistakes,” the former Wycombe and Bala Town stopper admitted.

“It’s about how you respond and recover, and in the next game you play you’ve got to make sure you don’t make another one.

“As a goalie you’ve always got the chance to respond, that’s the beauty of it I guess.

“The save in the second-half, I have to say it's probably one of my best. I didn’t know much about it, I threw a hand out and luckily I got a fingertip on it and tipped it onto the post.

“The guy (Keating) has run through and me and Hunty have made two blocks and then I was running across goal just thinking ‘let’s get something in the way of it’ and luckily it flicked off my hand and got a touch on it on to the post.”

The Blues’ victory at Plainmoor was their third 1-0 triumph in a row away from home, following wins at Southport and Bromley, although Lynch believes it was tougher to break down the 10-men Gulls after Myles Anderson was sent-off after 44 minutes.

“It was a massive win on the road for us, to come on a far journey like this and get the three points, it’s huge,” he continued. “People may think we should comfortably beat a team that goes down to 10-men, but sometimes it makes it more difficult. There’s more pressure building on us to get the win but we got there in the end.

“Our away form is strong. It’s not been too flashy, we’re grinding out results, but we’re getting the job done and you can’t really complain with nine points from nine, and three clean sheets.

”Maidstone (4-2 defeat) was a low point for the lads but the way we have responded in our away fixtures has been good to see and the right way.

“Three clean sheets away from home is pretty good at any level to be fair. It’s the three points that matters.”

Jon McCarthy’s Blues now turn their attentions to a home clash with strugglers York City this weekend, but in contrast to their away form Chester approach the game on the back of five home defeats on the spin.

Lynch, who hails from Holyhead and is expected to sign a new contract with the Blues ahead of next season, believes turning around their home form should be the focus between now and the end of the current campaign, with Chester lying 13th on 52 points.

“Obviously we want to win every game that we play in,” added Lynch, ahead of their remaining home fixtures against York, Woking and Boreham Wood.

“I think the clean sheets have been very important. You can build a solid base off keeping clean sheets and we now need to transfer that to the home form.

“I think we’re capable of winning every home game we play in this league but it is true that our home form hasn’t been great of late.

“If we can pick that up between now and the end of the season, then we can finish the season on a high for ourselves, the manager, the fans, and everybody connected with the football club.”