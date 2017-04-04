RUSSELL PENN hopes to come to an agreement with manager Dean Keates to keep him at Wrexham next season.

The midfielder has impressed since joining the Reds from Carlisle United in January and has made no secret of the fact he would like to extend his stay at The Racecourse beyond the end of the campaign.

“I want to be,” Penn said when asked whether he wants to be part of Keates’ plans for the future.

“We have all got to sit down between now and the end of the season and hopefully get something sorted.”

Penn made his 11th start as Wrexham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Tranmere are challenging for the title and Penn stressed the importance of Wrexham being promotion contenders next season.

“I want to play at a big club and this is a big club for me,” said Penn.

“You can’t believe that was a Conference game but both teams are here for a reason.

“We have got to make sure we are competitive next season, whoever is here, to kick-on.”

Penn, who has made more than 500 appearances in a career that includes spells at the likes of York City and Cheltenham Town, is enjoying his time at Wrexham and the 31-year-old is pleased with how he has performed

“The gaffer brought me here to do a job and hopefully I have done that job good enough,” said Penn.

“It has been funny the last few games. The first 10 games when I came there was something to play for, we got away from the relegation zone and were pushing slightly for the play-offs but it has all died off a bit now.

“It is a funny game but we will stick at it.”

Defeat means Wrexham have gone five games without a win since passing the 50 points mark, a tally that will ensure the Reds will prepare for a 10th season in non-league.

But with five league games remaining, and the majority of players hoping to earn new contracts, Penn insists there can be no let-up from the Reds.

“It is a funny end of the season to us really,” said Penn.

“We haven’t got a lot to play for but we have still got a lot of pride to play for and we have got jobs to play for at the end of the day.

“Ninety per cent of us are out of contract and you have got your own pride as well.

“We have still got five games to go and it is all about showing the gaffer that you want to be here next year, and he wants you.

“There are 15 points to play for and we are going to give it our all.”

An unfortunate early own goal from scholar Olly Marx consigned Wrexham to defeat against Tranmere.

Penn believes Wrexham competed well against high-flying Tranmere but with the Reds creating few scoring chances, he admits that is a worry.

“Consistency is Tranmere’s thing,” added Penn. “They haven’t dominated games but know how to win and that is a good habit to be in.

“They take their two strikers off and can bring on Andy Mangan and Andy Cook, who is one of the division’s top goal scorers.

“That is the resources they have got but I think we matched them.

“Unfortunately we did not get the goal and that is what we have been lacking the last couple of weeks but we are trying and putting the hard work in during training.

“We matched a team who are top of the league. On another day we could have got a goal or two but we didn’t.

“Full credit to Tranmere, we will see where they finish up now but we move on to Bromley on Saturday.”