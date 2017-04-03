Chester FC: Sam Hughes delighted to score late winner at Torquay United

SAM HUGHES doesn’t score many goals but was thrilled to net a dramatic winner for Chester at Torquay United.

Hughes bagged his eighth career goal in the victory at Plainmoor, the Blues’ third successive 1-0 win on the road, and insisted no one would be taking the goal off him, despite it taking a deflection on the way past Gulls’ goalkeeper Brendan Moore.

With Luke George and Tom Shaw both on the bench, defender Hughes was handed the captain’s armband once again and capped off a man-of-the-match display with his late strike.

“I’ve seen it over on the left-hand side and I had lots of space so I picked it up, ran into space with us having a man extra. I’ve taken a touch, hit it and hoped for the best,” the 19-year-old explained.

“A lot of the lads are saying it’s a massive deflection and it’s gone down as an own-goal but I’m glad you lads in the press box have given it to me, I appreciate that!

“Luckily it hit the back of the net, I don’t score many so I really enjoyed it.

“It was great to get one in front of the supporters like that, the support they’ve given us at these recent away games has been incredible and to make the journey down here, we needed to give them something to cheer back on the way home.

“It’s massive for the fans, we know how well supported we are home and away so it was huge for them too.”

Hughes, who played at right-back with Theo Vassell missing with a foot injury, hailed a ‘massive’ win which took Chester past the 50-point mark with six games to spare.

“That was massive for us, it was a good win and I thought we played well in the game,” he said.

“I thought they made things difficult with 10 men, the game is still there for the taking. We needed to push on and go at them and I felt we did that well.

“It was a wet surface but we tried to pass and create as many chances as possible and we’ve ultimately come away with the three points. We can now go into York with lots of confidence.

“They went at it second-half but we expected that because of their tough situation and they’re fighting a relegation battle.

“We knew we’d have to dig deep to get something ourselves from the game, they had a good chance where they could’ve gone 1-0 up but we held firm and we got that piece of luck we deserved.

“We’re made up and can go into a full week of training with a smile on our face and look forward to York and hopefully a home win.”

Young goalkeeper Alex Lynch more than made amends for his midweek mistake in the 2-1 defeat against Barrow with a stunning one-handed save to keep the scores level on 65 minutes at Plainmoor, tipping Jamie Reid’s volley onto the post.

“It was a massive save, it’s kept us in the game,” Hughes added.

“We go 1-0 down there it’s a completely different story so it was huge for us. Hunty produced that big block too, we knew it would be tough and he’s thrown his body on the line for us there.

“We had to be patient at times and not over-do things but Alex really has kept us in the game.”