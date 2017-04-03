Dean Keates confident he can attract players to Wrexham AFC

DEAN KEATES insists that Wrexham Football Club is still an attractive proposition for potential targets.

Wrexham were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Tranmere Rovers on Saturday and the Reds – without a win in five games – remain 10th in the National League.

Keates will revamp his squad in the summer in a bid to turn Wrexham into promotion contenders and he feels players will be attracted to the club despite its financial restraints.

“Of course,” said Keates.

“You are going to be competing against people and we can’t match them money-wise.

“But we have a big football club, passionate support and we want players that want to go forward.

“We can encourage players to come here by the fact that we offer an unbelievable stadium to play in.

“If we are up against a Tranmere or Forest Green, it might come down to finances with players, but we have got passionate support, we are a football club full of history and all being well if we get it right, the players that come in and perform, they get idolised here.”

Wrexham are facing a 10th season at this level and Keates remains hopeful there are better times ahead.

“The size of the football club, it should not be sat in mid-table,” said Keates. “I know what the expectations are and what the fans want.

“All being well we can put that in place and give them something to be proud of for next season.”

Wrexham were second best against Tranmere who won thanks to an unfortunate 10th minute own goal by centre-back Olly Marx.

Marx returned to the side after missing the 1-1 draw against Torquay United with a head injury sustained on his senior debut at Barrow, replacing makeshift defender Jordan White who was back in attack.

Marx had a superb game in the back-line and the 18-year-old was delighted.

“Jordan did really well seeing he is a striker going to centre-back but I was able to step in and go back to my natural position,” said Marx.

“I thought I did alright to be fair.”

Lee Vaughan’s shot deflected off Marx as he tried to block the effort.

“I don’t know if it was going in, I just tried to do everything I could to stop it,” said Marx. “I just threw my body at it and I thought I’d stopped it, then I just saw it trickle in and I was really disappointed.”

Despite that early set-back, Marx did not let it affect him and he came through with flying colours.

“I got on with the game and did not let my head drop,” said Marx. “I try and keep as focused as possible, and try not to let it get to me, and thought I carried on to have a decent game.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable, the fans were brilliant all game.”

Marx is hoping to get more first team action in the final five matches as he aims to win a professional contract at The Racecourse.

“I just want to play as many games as I can this season,” said Marx. “I want to get as many minutes as I can, keep as many clean sheets, win as many games, climb the table as far as we can and if the pro contract comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, that is football.

“I am just taking every game as it comes and enjoying it.”