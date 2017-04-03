Wrexham suffered a 1-0 derby defeat against Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse.

Title chasing Tranmere were well on top for most of the contest and deserved three points, and it means Wrexham have now gone five games without a win.

Tranmere applied early pressure and took the lead in the 10th minute.

A cross into the area reached Lee Vaughan whose powerful drive struck the returning Olly Marx and deflected into the back of the net.

The visitors were controlling proceedings and came close to scoring a second goal.

Wrexham came more into the game towards the end of the first half and had their best chance when Jordan White fired over from close range.

Tranmere had the upper hand again in the second half and had chances to double their advantage, Reds' keeper Chris Dunn making a superb save to deny James Norwood.

Wrexham's best opportunity in the closing stages fell to substitute Izale McLeod but the striker scuffed his shot from a good position from Ntumba Massanka's pull-back.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Carrington, Marx, Riley, Shenton; Barry (Smith 87), Penn, Rutherford (Allen 64), Evans; Massanka, White (McLeod 64). Subs not used: Jalal, Harry.