Chester FC: Jon McCarthy launches defence of his players

Jon McCarthy launched a staunch defence of Chester’s decision to offer the majority of the first-team squad new contracts.

The Blues hierarchy are understood to have opened talks with the majority, if not all, of McCarthy’s first-team, despite a recent poor run of form which was only halted last weekend at Bromley.

McCarthy believes that win at Hayes Lane, in addition to a battling performance against Barrow in midweek, proves the players deserve another year at the Deva.

“There’s been criticism from some quarters as to whether these lads deserve new contracts, and I think they answered their critics against Bromley and again in midweek,” he said.

“People should respect what this group of players have done on these resources.

“We’ve got our heads down and I think it’s becoming clear now exactly where we are in this league.I think people should say ‘well played’, we’ve done well to get this club to where we are.

“I’ve not said at any point I’m retaining the whole squad. We haven’t announced anybody has been retained yet, so I haven’t retained any of the squad yet.

“Some of the criticism has been unfair, and I’ve not been cocky or arrogant when we were winning and I’ve defended my players during a bad run.”

McCarthy accepts his side are ‘expected’ to beat Torquay United, and hopes for a similar away backing to the 150 Blues’ fans who made the long trek to Bromley last weekend.

“Every volunteer who puts every hour in, we recognise and appreciate that,” he continued. “We’re trying to create something, when we got one back against Barrow, the roar from the crowd to cheer us on, that’s what we want.

“People expect us to go there, be full of energy and beat a team fighting for their lives. I can’t guarantee that, but it’d be nice to go there and win.”

Sam Hughes is an injury doubt for Chester, although he will make the trip.