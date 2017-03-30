Wrexham AFC: Dean Keates convinced his side will bounce back

Dean Keates won’t allow Wrexham’s season to peter out.

Wrexham haven’t won for four matches since the Reds passed the 50 point mark – the tally that should guarantee safety – after beating Braintree Town 2-1 on March 4.

Back to back defeats against Gateshead and Forest Green Rovers have been followed by successive draws with Barrow and Torquay United, keeping Wrexham 10th in the table, and Keates insists there can’t be no let up in the final six games.

“You want to finish the season as strong and in as good form as you can to carry on,” said Keates, pictured.

“Everybody is out of contract so the lads in the building have got an opportunity in the next six games to show their worth to still be here.

“I can learn a lot about them now. The mental state because we have got over 50 points, now 54, do they look like they have downed tools?

“If that is the case then that is not the attitude and application that will be in the building.”

Wrexham will be looking to end a run of three home games without a win against Tranmere Rovers tomorrow, Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Torquay United coming on the back of two successive defeats.

Tranmere Rovers, second on goal difference from leaders Lincoln City, are challenging for the title and Keates expects his players to be fired up.

“There are easy games,” said Keates. “The disappointing thing is we expect a reaction and a response, but it should still be the same mentality be it Torquay or Tranmere.

“Tranmere are right in the mix for the title and they will have to come and try and win so all being well it can be an entertaining game for the fans and we come out of it with three points.

“There is personal pride and the lads need to play for themselves to be part of the football club going forward.

“There is everything to play for for this football club tomorrow.”