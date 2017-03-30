Wrexham AFC: Riley insists that the Reds have no worries

Martin Riley says Wrexham aren’t complaining that manager Dean Keates is down to the bare bones for the run-in.

Wrexham face high-flying Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse tomorrow and Keates’ squad will again have a youthful look about it, with scholars Olly Marx and George Harry pushing for starts.

Riley rejoined Wrexham for a second spell from Tranmere last summer and the 28-year-old is relishing helping the less experienced players.

“I am a senior pro now, I suppose,” said Riley, who has also played for Kidderminster Harriers, Cheltenham and Mansfield Town.

“I think it is something that comes naturally when you do get a little bit older, you know the game that little bit more and you have got that experience that you need to pass on to the younger players.

“It’s fine. I am enjoying it, it is going to be an interesting last six games and first up we have got a big game against Tranmere.

“It is what it is, we are short of bodies and down to the bare bones but it is something that myself and the team have got to deal with.”

Riley has impressed since coming back into the Reds’ defence alongside Curtis Tilt in December, making 17 successive starts.

Tilt has been allowed to join Forest Green Rovers on loan until the end of the season and with Marx not risked because of a head injury, striker Jordan White was used as a make shift centre-back in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Torquay.

“It was strange not having Curtis alongside me on Saturday,” said Riley.

“But it is football, people move on all the time and Jordan came in and played well, especially as he has never played there before.

“That is testament to Jordan, but I am expecting Olly to come into centre-back and Jordan will probably go back up top tomorrow.”

On-loan midfielder Ollie Shenton operated at left-back against Torquay and the 19-year-old is expected to continue in defence with James Jennings still missing through suspension.

“It was a bit harder than normal having two players in Ollie and Jordan who are not used to their positions alongside me,” said Riley.

“Both of them did well. We didn’t play particularly well but their penalty for me was outside the box.

“We could have come away with a clean sheet so it was disappointing we didn’t, but maybe a draw was a fair result.”

Marx sustained the head injury on his senior debut at the end of the previous game at Barrow and the 18-year-old earned praise from Riley.

“Olly did really well in a very tough game at Barrow,” said Riley.

“It will be a different proposition tomorrow but no easier, still tough because Tranmere are flying and a very good side.

“They have got some really good players so it is going to be another baptism of fire for him.”

Riley feels he still has a point to prove against former club Tranmere.

The centre-back made 16 league appearances in his only season at Prenton Park before rejoining Wrexham last summer.

Tranmere, second on goal difference from leaders Lincoln City, are challenging for the title and Riley is eager to get one over on his ex-team-mates.

“It is a great club, I did enjoy my time there,” said Riley.

“But we are there to get three points and hopefully do a little dent to their promotion push.”

Riley was restricted to 12 league starts in his only season at Tranmere, and when he was asked whether he had a point to prove, he added: “I had a lot of injuries last season and didn’t play anywhere near as much as I would have liked, so maybe a little bit.

“It is a different manager, I still know most of the squad and I am looking forward to it.”