LIVE BLOG: Wrexham AFC v Tranmere Rovers

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more
06 April 2017 06:40
Welcome to live coverage of Saturday's National League clash between Wrexham AFC and Tranmere Rovers.
Our Blogger Callum Rice-Coates is at The Racecourse to bring you updates ahead of what could be a tasty derby clash.
Scoll down for all the action.
You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.
* To view the map you will need to have Javascript turned on