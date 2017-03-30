Rob Evans would love to stay at hometown club Wrexham AFC

ROB EVANS loves nothing more than playing for his home-town club but he would take it on the chin if he wasn’t offered a new Wrexham deal.

The Reds’ captain, like the majority of his team-mates, is out of contact at the end of the season.

A product of the Centre of Excellence, Evans is the longest serving player at the club but the 21-year-old is facing an uncertain future.

“I have not spoken to the gaffer about a new contract,” said Evans.

“I am from Wrexham, everyone knows I love playing for the club and if it comes to the worst that I don’t get offered a new deal, Wrexham will still be in my heart, it is where I started my career and I want only the best for the club.

“It would be nice to get offered a contract, but if it’s not that way, no hard feelings, as the gaffer wants the best for the club and I have to take it on the chin.”

Evans, who hails from Penycae, has been restricted to 25 league appearances this season because of a persistent ankle problem.

“It is frustrating being a local lad, you want to play for this club every game,” said Evans. “The injuries have set me back this season.

“But if Wrexham are winning there is nothing better than that and I would happily take not playing any games all season sitting on the bench and Wrexham got promoted.”

Evans, restricted to substitute appearances since January, has started the last two games and he hopes to keep his place in the side for Saturday’s visit of title contenders Tranmere Rovers.

“It has been frustrating,” said Evans. “I think it has been eight weeks now just coming on the last five to ten minutes.

“Credit to the lads, we have been on a good run and the gaffer has struggled to change the team, which is a good thing.

“I have had to bide my time and keep working hard in training which I have done, and I got a run-out at Barrow, which I really enjoyed, and back at The Racecourse against Torquay on Saturday.

“Hopefully I start in the side for Tranmere and we beat them on TV.”

Evans, named Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons, was back in the side for successive 1-1 draws with Barrow and Torquay.

“I thought I played well at Barrow,” said Evans.

“I played in a deeper position sitting in midfield, I class that as my favourite position.

“The likes of Anthony Barry and Russell Penn can play in there so I have had to bide my time.

“Barrow was a tough game but I thought I did well, won my second balls and my headers, and then Torquay was a completely different game.

“I played left of the diamond and worked hard for the 90 minutes but didn’t get as much of the ball as I wanted to.

“We have got a tough game now against Tranmere and hopefully I stay in the starting XI.”

Evans is managing the ankle problem and says surgery is an option that he is reluctant to take.

“Last season was great for me on a personal note, I think I started 46 games,” added Evans.

“The start of this season was a kick in the teeth when I had the ankle injury and I was out for seven weeks.

“I have had problems this season with the right ankle.

“There is an operation that can be done but it is not a nice one to have at 21, I’ve just got to manage it.

“The specialist did recommend having two to three months time off. I am not going to do that, I couldn’t, so we had a programme that I have stuck to.

“There are six games left and hopefully I can feature in all of them, and my ankle is basically brand new next season.”