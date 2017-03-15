'Not the time to turn your back on Wrexham': Photographers capture positive image of town

The fightback to restore Wrexham’s image has begun.

The town hit national headlines last week as drug related issues around the bus station came under the spotlight.

But community leaders, business owners and residents are joining forces to help paint Wrexham in a more positive light.

Many people have been aghast at the nature of the coverage and felt the town was unfairly portrayed.

But a group of photographers and members of the community have teamed up to begin restoring the balance, capture the best of Wrexham’s town centre and spread the word about what it has to offer.

Nigel Lewis, who chairs the Wrexham Town Centre Forum – a platform for businesses and organisations to help promote and improve the town – said it was more important then ever people do not turn their backs on the town.

To counteract the negative publicity, a group of photographers from the Llangollen friendly photography group took to the town centre on Sunday and captured some stunning images of the town’s buildings, architecture and greenery.

They have been shared on the Wrexham Matters Facebook page.

Mr Lewis said: “Someone came up with the idea and on Sunday about 20 photographers were in Wrexham and have posted some fantastic pictures from around the town centre.

“I went along myself and it was a very positive thing after what happened with the bus station.

“We know the police, the council, the health board and all the agencies are working together to do something about some very complex issues but it will take time, and I think some of the frustration expressed online is borne out of a perception nothing is happening, when that is not the case.

“Communication is key and if things are to improve, we all need to work together. In the meantime, it is important for us to spread positive messages and let people know there is nothing to be afraid of here.”

He added: “We have some lovely old buildings, St Giles’ Church, reasonable car parking charges – and plenty of events coming up to attract visitors.”

The town centre street festivals have been running for nearly two years, expanding across the town centre, and encouraging people and families into the town, often with themed events.

Mr Lewis said: “Some business rates are going down which will hopefully give investors the chance to fill some of the empty units.

“Now is not the time for people to turn their backs on the town.

“We’ve got another street festival at the end of the month.

“There is an event next Friday at Set the Bar organised by Wayne Price, to celebrate the positive aspects of Wrexham.

“A lot of seeds of progress have been planted, they just need to be watered.”