Hundreds take part in Wrexham's annual marathon festival

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Wrexham for a major event in the sporting calendar.

Runners from across the region and the UK took to the starting line in the town centre yesterday for third Wrexham Marathon Festival.

After being awarded the North Wales Championships for the full distance, the chance for extra medals was on offer for Welsh Athletics affiliated runners competing alongside athletes of all abilities.

For those who couldn’t quite make the full 26 miles, a shorter but just as gruelling 20 mile route was also added for the second time alongside the traditional half marathon.

Starting and finishing in Wrexham town centre, a good crowd of spectators cheered on the runners on their way and welcomed them over the finish line.

Video and pictures by Don Jackson-Wyatt / NWN Media