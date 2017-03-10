Wrexham schoolchildren learn to animate as part of arts project

CHILDREN have been learning the techniques of animation and film making as part of a school arts project.

The pupils, at St Giles School on Madeira Hill, Wrexham, are seven weeks into a scheme called the Creative Schools Project – which is funded and delivered by the Arts Council of Wales.

Year three class teacher Emma Davies said the project encourages a more creative approach to the curriculum, as creative practitioners Rob Stevens, an actor, and Jim Elliot, a film maker, come into the school once a week to share their skills with the children as they create their own film.

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

She said: “Children interviewed a few practitioners and chose them for themselves. They’re working together to put on some kind of final performance. They have been making stop motion for the background of their film and Rob has been teaching them to act and dance.

“The topic is chocolate, so it is very much linked to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory but they are creating their own characters. They are also making a documentary about the history of chocolate.

“The practitioners are also going to work with staff because the idea is the staff take on the creative approach to teaching.

“We’ve got children who are normally very quiet starting to come out of themselves because it is more of a creative focus – they have been brilliant.

“We’ve also found that some of their reading is coming on really well and they are really enthusiastic about the topic.”