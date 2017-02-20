Annual parade to honour life of Welsh prince Owain Glyndŵr held in Hope

An annual parade to honour the life of a Welsh prince has been held.

For the 15th consecutive year, residents in Hope and Caergwrle united to mark the Liberation of Hope by Owain Glyndwr.

A parade to remember the liberation in 1403 started at the Hope Parish Church car park on Sunday and made its way to the ruins of Caergwrle Castle.

Medieval re-enactment group Cwmwd Ial entertained the crowds and Wyn Evans, a North Wales-based actor from the House of the Black Star performed a medieval-themed play.

The organising committee of the parade also handed out individual prizes to every child dressed in medieval costume, before a free buffet was held at the Crown Inn Public House in Caergwrle.

Steve Griffiths, who is on the parade’s organising committee, said: “It went very well. There were about 100 people there. This is the 15th year we have done it and for once the weather was nice.

Video and images by Don Jackson-Wyatt

“Usually it is snow, hail or rain and very windswept up at the castle but we were blessed this year.”

A series of events occurred in the late 1390s that began to push Owain Glyndwr towards rebellion in what was later to be called the Welsh Revolt.

In response, the English Parliament passed the Penal Laws of 1402.

It prohibited the Welsh – and Englishmen married to Welsh women – from carrying arms, holding office, living in fortified towns and brewing their own beer.