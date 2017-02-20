Record number of runners pound the streets for Wrexham half marathon

A record field of runners took to the streets of Wrexham for the Village Bakery half marathon.

1,700 runners took part in the 13.1-mile race, a record number of competitors for the second year in a row.

Last year, 1,000 runners turned out for the event, up from 650 in 2015.

The predominantly flat-course race, which has been going for more than 20 years, is popular with some of the fastest runners in the region as well as those tackling the distance for the first time.

The event was organised by Cheshire-based Cute Fruit Events with help from Wrexham Amateur Athletics Club.

Event director Mike Harrington said: “It went brilliantly. The weather was perfect. Quite cool but it warmed up and no wind at all. We had a record entry of 1,700 which was amazing.”

Mike also praised three local buinesses, TRW Automotive, Premier Decorations and Prysmian Cables, as well as Wrexham Borough Council who let the event use their car parks. Mike is hoping more businesses help out next year so he can get over 2,000 runners taking part.

The Village Bakery Half Marathon was devised by successful triathlete and ‘Iron Man’ Peter Norman, 77.

He established the event in 1995 when he was working as a maintenance engineer with the Village Bakery who have sponsored the event since.