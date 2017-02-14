Love is in the air! Drone captures Wrexham pupils forming Valentine's heart on school playground

CHILDREN have shown the shape of their heart to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Pupils at Ysgol Sant Dunawd in Bangor-on-Dee gathered in the playground to form a heart-shaped link, holding each others hands.

They also formed the shapes to the letters spelling love.

The images were caught by qualified drone pilot James Hoynes, who piloted a drone to capture the moment.

Drone footage by James Hoynes ( dronerecon.co.uk / www.facebook.com/dronerecon ) and video footage / images by Craig Colville

He said: “All the kids seemed to enjoy taking part in it, they just love being outside don’t they?

”It was good fun and I guess it was something different for them to get out of the classroom.

”The footage is decent, we’ve got some good stills and everyone seems really happy with it.”

The school’s headteacher Sara Tate added: “All the children in the junior school took part.

”It was lovely and sunny so ideal for them and they all had a good time and the chance to run around a bit.

”They arranged into the shape of a heart and also into the spelling of the word ‘love’.

”It was nice for them to see the technology used and it twas nice that it tied in with Valentines Day.”