Protesters of all ages march in Wrexham for women's rights

ABOUT 100 people marched across Wrexham town centre to campaign for women’s rights.

Campaigners of all ages gathered in Queens Square in the town centre to show their support for the One Billion Rising campaign on Saturday.

The movement is one of the biggest mass actions to end violence against women and was launched five years ago on Valentine’s Day.

It is a fight based on the statistic one in three women across the globe will be beaten or raped during their lifetime, which equates to one billion women and children.

Last year women marched across the world to amplify this message and to call on people to rise for others.

Many women, men and youngsters dressed in red and brought their own banners to unite for a “peaceful, family friendly, fully inclusive walk” across the town centre and to celebrate “amazing women and girls worldwide”.

Speeches were given from representatives of Welsh Women’s Aid including Yolanda Viegas and the Cambrian Band were also in attendance to entertain and show their support.

Vicky Bishop, who organised the march, said: “It was a really good day despite it being absolutely freezing cold.

“Survivors from Women’s Aid came to the event and read a poem that was written by themselves.

“We followed the band on our march through the town centre which looked really good.

“I’m really pleased with how it went.

“I think that it just shows what great community support we have got in Wrexham and there is a drive to stand up and act in the town.

“It was great to see so many people come and even the reaction of people passing by the march was really positive.

“I organised it in response to the other women’s marches that are taking place across the world.

“This campaign has been ongoing for a number of years.

“I thought, do I just keep waiting for someone else to do something or do I do something myself? So that’s exactly what I decided to do.”