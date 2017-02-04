Wrexham primary school's delight at unveiling new £1m facilities

New facilities at a Welsh medium primary school in Wrexham have been officially unveiled.

Cllr John Pritchard, mayor of Wrexham, visited Ysgol Plas Coch in Stansty to mark the completion of the £1m scheme delivered by Read Construction.

The project has seen three new classrooms built and a cloakroom and toilets in the existing building converted into a further classroom.

The hall and schoolyard were extended and a new kitchen facility built along with improvements to teaching spaces and improved car parking on site.

Andrew Parry, chairman of governors, said: “Welsh medium education has never been more popular.

“Across Wales and particularly here in Wrexham, parents are recognising the advantages of their children being bilingual.

“As the demand has increased so Ysgol Plas Coch has grown and the opening of this extension is the most obvious sign of the continuing success of the school.

“We are grateful to the Welsh Government and Wrexham Council for funding this work and to the builders who have succeeded in erecting the building with as little disruption to the work of school as possible.”

Cllr Michael Williams, lead member for children’s services and education, said: “The works are clearly making a difference to the school and have been welcomed by pupils, staff and governors.

“I am very pleased that our 21st Century Schools programme is progressing so well and we can now see the results in improved accommodation and increased capacity.

“My thanks go to Read Construction whose skills have helped us achieve excellent value for money on this and other school projects we have ongoing.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, leader of Wrexham Council, said: “We’re committed to providing quality schools and education to allow our young people to have high aspirations and achieve their full potential.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in bringing these excellent new facilities to children and staff at Ysgol Plas Coch.”

Wil Jones, contracts manager for Read Construction, said: “The extension scheme at Ysgol Plas Coch has formed an important part of the modernisation of Wrexham Schools, which Read are pleased to be a part of.

“We’ve worked collaboratively with the client and school to ensure the project was handed over on schedule, to a delighted client.”

The works have been carried out under the Welsh Government’s 21st century schools and education programme which provides 50 per cent of the funding for schools improvements.

Wrexham Council provide the remaining 50 per cent of the funding required.