Wrexham care home worker falsely claimed more than £4,000 in housing benefits

A care home worker falsely claimed more than £4,000 in housing benefit by failing to declare increased wages.

Nina Danielle Hallisey, 32, of Heol Hyfryd in Gwersyllt, received an overpayment of £4,379.99 between May 6, 2013 and September 29, 2015.

Hallisey started as a cleaner at the Pen y Bryn care home in Wrexham, before becoming a carer.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, told district judge Gwyn Jones that the claim had not been fraudulent from the outset.

Hallisey said in interview that she claimed housing benefit on the basis that she was working 18 hours a week as a cleaner.

She accepted that it was her responsibility to notify the council of any changes to her circumstances.

But Hallisey started working as a carer, her hours increased and she did not report that change.

She went to the council offices but admitted that she had only done so after she received a letter about the overpayment.

Hallisey pleaded admitted at Wrexham Magistrates Court to failing to declare her earnings.

Emma Simoes, defending, said Hallisey had made a full admission.

She added: ”She’s not set out to put forward any excuses. She admitted that it was it was her responsibility and she has been very silly.”

Hallisey had worked her way up from a cleaner due to her hard work, had completed an NVQ level two with help from her employer and was doing the level three course.

The offence could potentially put her career in jeopardy, Miss Simoes said, as far as working with vulnerable people was concerned.

Addressing sentencing, Miss Simoes appealed to the judge to “draw back”.

She said Hallisey was paying the money back and had been paying “over the odds” to repay the outstanding amount.

Hallisey knew she had done wrong, Miss Simoes added, and was “very remorseful”.

Mr Jones imposed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered Hallisey to pay a£115 surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

The judge said he had gone outside the usual sentencing guidelines.

He told Hallisey: “You are a person who was working hard but failed to declare a change of circumstances as you were obliged to do.”