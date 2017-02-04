Tributes paid to well-respected Wrexham housebuilder Norman Rogers who dies, aged 74

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well respected North Wales housebuilder and property developer.

Norman Rogers, of Borras Road in Wrexham, died peacefully in his sleep on January 23 at the age of 74.

Born in Denbigh and brought up in Ruthin, he leaves behind his wife Sripari, as well as children 55-year-old Mark, 49-year-old Lee, 44-year-old Jason, 16-year-old Ice and nine-year-old Thomas.

His son Lee spoke of his dad’s love of his work, which saw him rise from small projects to houses and commercial properties all over North Wales including Dickens Brothers garages in Gresford and Chester.

He said: “He started developing roads and sewers around Mold and Buckley in the sixties, he started off doing small parcels of land and then slightly bigger.

“Then he went on to be a house builder – I worked with him many times over the years. He built about 500 houses across North Wales and left behind a legacy for Wrexham.

“He was very good at what he did. When he gave up the developing he did small extensions to keep his hand in.”

Mr Rogers added his father, who married wife Sripari in Thailand in 2007, also had a great passion for gardening.

Bob Gray, who worked with Mr Rogers several times over his 50 year career as an electrician, said: “He worked very hard and he had a perfect gift with houses and gardens.

“He could build a house and make it look like a mansion before he was finished with it.”

Mr Rogers’ funeral service will be held at Pentrebychan Crematorium at 3.30pm on Wednesday.