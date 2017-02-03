Government not planning to close Wrexham's Hightown Barracks, says town's MP

Government ministers are not planning to close Wrexham’s barracks, according to the town’s MP.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas put a series of parliamentary questions to the Ministry of Defence after news emerged about proposals to take a reserve battalion, 101 REME, away from Wrexham.

In his questions, Mr Lucas asked how many people will be affected by the proposals, what assessment the Government have made of the impact of their plans and what the Ministry of Defence’s plans are for the future of the Wrexham site.

Mark Lancaster, minister for defence veterans, reserves and personnel, said in a reply to Mr Lucas: “Hightown Barracks Army Reserve Centre in Wrexham is home to the headquarters of 101 Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

”Delivered by 16 regular and full time reservists, 31 reservists and eight civil servants (predominantly officers, warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers and civilian equivalents), the headquarters provides command and administrative functions for the battalion.

“In addition to the battalion headquarters, also occupying the Hightown Barracks Army Reserve Centre are a Platoon from 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh (31 Reservists including one officer), a detachment from Wales University Officer Training Corps (two senior non-commissioned officers and 25 officer cadets) and a detachment of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force (four adults and 50 cadets).

“There are currently no plans to close this centre and the department has consequently had no contact with developers about its future.

“The Army remains committed to North Wales and in addition to those elements above in Hightown Barracks Army Reserve Centre, there will also be Army Reserve units in Colwyn Bay, Llandudno, Caernarfon, and Queensferry.

“The Army Cadet Force also has a wide geographic spread across the area.”

Mr Lucas said he was pleased that ministers had clarified their plans for the site and that they say they have no current plans to close the centre as a whole.

“However, they are still planning to take a battalion away from Wrexham and I know that there is considerable concern in the town about these proposals. They are part of a wider pattern of jobs and services being taken away from Wrexham by the Government,” he said

“I will continue to oppose the Government’s plans to take away 101 Battalion REME alongside local campaigners and there will be more news on this front very soon.”