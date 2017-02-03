Early morning car blaze in Caia Park was arson attack

AN EARLY morning car blaze in Caia Park was deliberate, fire chiefs have confirmed.

North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were notified shortly before 2.45am on Thursday of a red Mazda hatchback on fire in a field at Berwyn View.

One fire crew from Wrexham attended the scene, where firefighters used one hosereel jet to bring the incident to a close by 3.14am.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service confirmed the cause of the blaze was deliberate ignition and no one was injured as a result.

One hundred per cent fire damage was caused to the car.

One resident living near to where the incident happened, who does not wish to be named, said the car itself could barely be seen through all of the smoke.

He said: “I heard the bang and the car was alight.

“I had a look up and down the street and couldn’t see any cars missing.

“It was a regular thing here at one time – it was every week but it has calmed down.”

Anyone who has information about the inicident can contact North Wales Police on 101 with reference number V015108.