Formal rebuke for Wrexham school teacher who lied about charity bucket collection

A school employee who lied about a hospice charity collection pot has been formally rebuked.

Samantha Louise Clarke was working at a Wrexham area school as a residential childcare worker when she and a colleague organised by World Book Day fundraiser.

They raised more than £100 for Nightingale House Hospice at Wrexham but she lied when she repeatedly said the charity bucket had been handed over to the hospice.

Miss Clarke has now been suspended from working as a childcare worker for two years, but is now “one of the bes​t​ teachers” at the school.

Her conduct came under scrutiny during a Care Council for Wales Fitness to Practise hearing held over three days in Mold.

Miss Clarke did not appear and was not legally represented.

She had already been barred from any dealings with school finances for a year but the panel was told the case was not about financial dishonesty.

The panel chairman, Islwyn Jones, who ruled the school could not be named, said Miss Clarke lied five times about the whereabouts of a charity collection bucket and he placed her under a two year suspension order.

He said aggravating factors in the case were that she acted dishonestly, concealed her wrongdoing and lied about it on a number of occasions.

He added: “Her actions undermined the success of the fundraising event... and could have caused an impact on the relationship between the school and the hospice.”

The panel was told Miss Clarke and colleague Jessica Edwards collected money for the hospice on March 4 last year and collected £112.36.

Miss Clarke provided false information to headteacher Neil Dobie about the bucket by saying she had taken it to Nightingale House.

She took the bucket home on March 8 and proceeded to lie on several occasions to Mr Dobie about dropping off the bucket, the hearing was told.

On several occasions Miss Clarke said she had delivered the bucket to Nightingale House. She eventually told Mr Dobie she had left the pot with her boyfriend to take to the hospice.

Her boyfriend, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, also said he had forgotten to take the bucket and had left it in the boot of his car.

Miss Clarke was suspended from the school for a time after the incident and has been banned by the school from handling any of the school’s funds for 12 months.

Mr Dobie told the panel: “Samantha has always been professional in her job and there has never been any question of her abilities.

“She knows she upset me and knows she let me down and she knows how I feel about the whole thing.

“She said she is sorry and she seems sorry to me.

“But with young people at school she’s never done anything to make me think she shouldn’t work there and she’s one of the bes​t​ teachers we have got.”

Mr Dobie added: “I believe Samantha was scared about being told off and that the longer she kept the bucket, the harder it got to give it back, but I do believe she has learnt her lesson.”

Teaching assistant Jessica Edwards, who co-organised the event with Miss Clarke, said she could no longer trust her.

“I knew Samantha Clarke professionally and we used to be friends but we are not on speaking terms any more,” she said.

“We held a World Book Day event with fancy dress, food and stalls and also collected money for Nightingale House.”

Miss Edwards repeatedly asked Miss Clarke whether she had handed in the money, but she “kept making excuses.”

“She kept saying it was in the boot of her car or that she hadn’t got round to doing it, so I asked Neil Dobie to have a word with her and she told him she had in fact taken it (to Nightingale House) which I was relieved about.

“I was planning on doing a display board of the event so I asked Sam if she had a certificate or receipt but she said no.”

Miss Edwards called Nightingale House on April 14 to see how much they had raised but they said they had not had any money.

Miss Edwards said: “I’ll never trust her again and I know people who have died in Nightingale, so for her to lie I will never forgive her. We now have no relationship at all.

“It has 100 per cent affected me professionally.”

Deputy head Edward Jones said Miss Clarke had told him she had been questioned about the money.

Mr Jones, also an English teacher, said: “She said she took the money herself [to Nightingale House] and she did not understand why people would think otherwise.

“I then spoke to Neil, the headteacher, about what Samantha had said.

“Samantha Clarke’s disciplinary hearing was held in June and I was her mentor to support her.

“She said the charity bucket had been handed in by her partner. She said she only found out prior to her investigation interview that the money had not been handed in.

“She was remorseful during the disciplinary hearing. She was clearly quite shaken up as well.”

Miss Clarke took the money home on or around March 8, but in her statement she said the money had been kept in the school staff room and not locked away securely and she had taken it home when the school broke up for Easter.

Mr Jones said he visited the staff room everyday and did not see the collection bucket. He was concerned as the school had many visitors with access to the staff room.

He added: “Nightingale House is in Wrexham town centre so I did not know why she took it home.”