Manhunt launched after 'terrifying' armed robbery at Gwersyllt shop

A manhunt has been launched following a "terrifying" knife-point robbery at a shop in Wrexham.

North Wales Police are appealing for information after three men burst into Premier Stores on Wheatsheaf Lane, Gwersyllt, at around 9.45pm last night.

Three males entered the shop, and stole the till, while one man remained outside.

One offender was armed with a knife and threatened staff, but no one was injured.

The suspects made off in a black coloured vehicle.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: “This was a terrifying incident for staff and thankfully no one was hurt.

"I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact police on 101 quoting reference V015584."