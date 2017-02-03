Man arrested after 'terrifying' armed robbery at Gwersyllt shop

A man has been arrested following a "terrifying" knife-point robbery at a shop in Wrexham.

North Wales Police appealed for information following the incident at the Premier Stores in Wheatsheaf Lane, Gwersyllt at 9.45pm on Thursday night.

A local man arrested on Friday has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

It is believed three males entered the shop while one man remained outside.

One offender was armed with a knife and threatened staff, but no one was injured.

The suspects stole the till and made off in a black coloured vehicle.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “I can confirm we have arrested a local man on suspicion of robbery at the Premier Store in Gwersyllt, and he is currently in custody at Wrexham Police Station.”

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: “This was a terrifying incident for staff and thankfully no one was hurt.

"I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact police on 101 quoting reference V015584."