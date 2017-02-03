Caia Park family's pride at boxer's record for attendance at a UK fight

A WREXHAM woman has told of her family’s pride at her boxer father holding the record attendance for a UK fight.

When British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces former World h eavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko at Wembley on April 29, the anticipated 90,000 sell-out crowd will equal the sport’s UK attendance record.

The impending fight is one of the most talked about sporting events of the year but the record crowd was originally set in 1939 for a bout between Jock McAvoy and Len Harvey at the White City Stadium in London.

McAvoy’s surviving direct relatives, daughter and grand-daughter, live in the Cartrefle area of Caia Park.

His daughter, Pat Harris, lives in Ceiriog Road while his granddaughter Gail Harris, 36, lives in Conway Drive.

Born in Burnley, Lancashire, Jock McAvoy went on to hold the British and Commonwealth middleweight champion titles in the 1930s.

In 1935 he knocked out the World middleweight champion Ed ‘Babe’ Risko at Madison Square Garden, New York, within seconds during a non-title bout, but was refused the chance to face him in a fight with a title at stake.

Jock was never knocked out in his 18 year career and is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, but was defeated by Harvey that night at White City.

Unfortunately, Jock was diagnosed with polio in the 1950s and was wheelchair bound in later life before he died in 1971, aged 63.

His daughter Pat said: “I just remember him with his calipers, but once when he was driving me to Wembley, he pointed out where he’d previously fought.

”He had three Lonsdale belts (awarded to British champions), one which was made of French enamel and real solid gold.”

Pat moved to Wrexham around 15 years ago to join her daughter Gail, Jock’s granddaughter, who had found work in the area.

Gail works at the tattoo studio Krazy Dymond on Charles Street in the town centre.

She said: “I’ve been here for about 20 years, coming to work here after I left school and then mum followed.

“My son Lucas (Jock’s great-grandson) is four now and is becoming aware of things.

“The other day he said he wanted to be a boxer just like his great-grandad.”

Wrexham’s link to the illustrious past of a boxing legend was discovered by Cartrefle Councillor Ronnie Prince, a boxer himself.

He said: “Pat’s always coming up to chat to me about various issues but we always end up talking about her dad too.

“When I saw it in the national news the other day that the Joshua v Klitschko fight was going to equal the record, I had to flag it up.

“It is great that we have this historic link to Wrexham and Caia Park.”

Pat said she would be following the Joshua v Klitschko fight with interest, a bout which has even prompted London Mayor Sadiq Khan to arrange Network Rail and Transport for London to lay on extra services.

She said: “I would like to be there to see it if someone offered to take me, but I don’t like the thought of driving down there.

“The talk about it does bring back memories of my dad which is nice.”