Celebrating Wrexham's links with the Royal Welch Fusiliers

The history of the Royal Welch Fusiliers is woven into the fabric of Wrexham.

From its location as a recruiting depot for the Boer War in the late 19th century to the soldiers who passed through to serve in two world wars and in more recent times those deployed in peacekeeping operations in Bosnia and Iraq, the town boasts a proud military history.

The news that Hightown Barracks – the spiritual home of the Royal Welch Fusiliers – could close after its current occupants, the 101 Battalion of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), move out to merge with Bristol-based 105 Battalion, is another blow to that past.

There was sadness three years ago when the Royal Welsh – a 2006 amalgamation of the Royal Welch Fusiliers and Royal Regiment of Wales – left the Barracks.

Fittingly, an exhibition examining the colourful history of the famous old regiment and its links with the town is currently being staged at Wrexham Museum.

Items loaned by the Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum Trust’s collection at Caernarfon Castle are on display and collection volunteer Allan Poole is keen that as many people as possible learn about the regiment’s colourful history.

Allan, who served with the Royal Welch between 1977 and 2000, said: “Wrexham was the home of the Royal Welch. But whereas other regiments recruited from specific areas, we used to recruit from all over Wales – we saw ourselves as the principal regiment of Wales.

“We used to call ourselves the national regiment of Wales.”

The Royal Welch Fusiliers can trace its Wrexham connections back to 1805 when soldiers were recruited as part of the campaign against Napoleon, long before the Hightown Barracks opened.

“If you went back to the 1950s the whole area of Hightown would have been based around the depot,” said Allan. “For example the houses on the outside would have been married quarters.

The estate to the left of the barracks is named after soldiers from the regiment – like Monger Road. The Barracks cost just £30,000 to build in 1877.”

Jonathan Gammond, access and interpretation officer at Wrexham Heritage Service, says the Barracks became the focal point of local life and there was a burning pride in the knowledge it was HQ for the oldest regiment in Wales.

“During the First World War there was a scheme set up to collect for all the soldiers serving on the frontline.

“There were depots in High Street and Hope Street collecting goods and money to send out to the soldiers at Christmas.

“Some of those soldiers may have only had their induction up at the Barracks and were out again, but they were seen as connected to the town. The town adopted the regiment and that led to quite a close relationship.

“The regiment must have brought a huge amount of money into the town. The officers and sergeants’ messes were buying in food and supplies and looking at the invoice records they were all local firms.

“It was not just a social thing, the army was a big economic boost to the town’s tradesman.

“William Dodman and his shoe shop made a lot of money repairing boots for soldiers up at Hightown Barracks in World War One.

“It was all interconnected. Now the army is sometimes a bit distant from the rest of society – that wasn’t the case back then.

“The British Army has about 100,000 people now. But there were 75,000 just serving in the Royal Welch in the First World War.. Most of them would have had some connection with Wrexham.”

While North Wales is the traditional home of the Royal Welch Fusiliers, recruits came from all over the UK and Ireland, including Allan, who was raised in Shrewsbury.

“I did all the usual tours, I served in Northern Ireland and we were down in the Falklands after the conflict.

“We were in Bosnia in 1995 during the hostage situation when UN troops were kidnapped by Bosnian Serbs. Wrexham was heavily involved in supporting the regiment while they were out there as they always have been.

“I got out just before the Iraq conflict, I was fortunate.”

One Royal Welch Fusilier who was not so lucky was Wayne Edwards, who became the first British serviceman to be killed in the Bosnian conflict when he was hit by sniper fire in 1993 while driving a Warrior tank as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

The Lance Corporal, from Cefn Mawr – who was attached to the Cheshire Regiment at the time – is remembered fondly by his regiment pals today.

“Everyone was shocked when Wayne was killed as he was a very popular lad in the regiment,” added Allan. “It does affect you but you just get on with the job. But even now lads go up to his graveside and pay their respects on Remembrance weekend and he’s never forgotten.”

The Royal Welch Fusiliers claimed 14 Victoria Crosses during a glorious history and were one of the first recipients of the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross after the Bosnian campaign which Allan served in.

As well as military honours, weapons, uniforms and photos are on display at the permanent exhibition at Caernarfon with Wrexham often sharing key artefacts.

“A pistol used by Siegfried Sassoon (one of many poet and authors such as Robert Graves and “Hedd Wyn” who served in WW1) came down from Caernarfon – that is a big deal to the regiment that pistol,” adds Allan.

“The agreement between Wrexham Museum and the Royal Welch Fusliers Museum is very strong.

“The first battalion got decimated at Dunkirk in 1940 and lots of guys were taken prisoner.

“There was a release of prisoners a couple of years later and we have got a picture of the official homecoming upstairs.”

Part of the work maintaining the Royal Welch collection involves helping relatives research their family history.

The past is always an email away and Allan says social media has proved a great tool in helping former servicemen stay in touch.

“There are hugely popular sites on Facebook for members of the regiment.

“It is underscored by the Royal Welch Comrades’ Association which is still very strong and is still based here in Wrexham.

“We have our annual reunion here on the first weekend of September.

“Social media has made it easier to keep in touch. There has been discussion on it about the Barracks.

“If someone passes away then we all know about it and the guys in the area make the effort to turn up for the funerals.

“Good news like grandchildren and stuff gets passed on – so there is a strong link.

“Civilian life is tough there is no doubt about that and you have to learn to adapt quite quickly – but soldiers are good at that.”

l To find out more about the exhibition at Wrexham Museum visit www.wrexham. gov.uk/heritage