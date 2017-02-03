Teaching conditions concerns to be raised at highest level by Flintshire Council committee

EDUCATION chiefs will write to the Welsh Government to raise serious concerns about working conditions for teachers.

Members of Flintshire Council’s education and youth overview and scrutiny committee have decided to air their worries about problems in recruiting to the teaching profession.

It comes after the local authority stated there was “considerable concern” over the ability of schools to hire for certain posts.

During a meeting at County Hall yesterday Claire Homard, the council’s senior manager for school improvement, said there were particular concerns about recruiting for science roles.

“There are individual areas where schools have identified areas of shortage and worryingly it is around science,” she said.

“We want our young people to be exploiting opportunities in Deeside.

“If they are not achieving the grades they are not going to be getting those opportunities and that is a considerable concern.”

Councillors said issues including a constantly changing curriculum, increasing class sizes, and growing scrutiny was affecting teachers.

Cllr Dave Mackie said: “Stress and challenges are one of the many reasons why teachers are leaving the profession.

“We have also got to pay teachers the right rates.”

Committee member David Hytch said he also had concerns about the number of agency staff being used by schools.

He added: “They (the agencies) take a mighty slice, charge schools more and pay teachers less.

“They are making profit and public money is going into their pocket.”

The report stated 63 per cent of full-time staff had been recorded as taking sick leave, while just 55 per cent of part-time staff had done so.

Mr Hytch said this was “significant” and showed the difficult nature of full-time teaching.

Concerns were also raised about the lack of male teachers in the primary school setting.

Cllr Ian Roberts, chairman of the committee, said: “The issue of men in primary schools is a serious issue. How do we positively discriminate in primary schools?

“There is no way to discriminate and I believe this is a massive issue that needs to be addressed.”

Ms Homard added she was concerned because of the potential perception of men working with young children, from a “child protection” perspective.

She said: “I worry that young men feel it is not an appropriate place to be, they feel that they are being put in a place of risk and that is tragic.

“Young boys need a good strong role model.”

The concerns were raised after a report revealed schools are finding it hard to recruit to a number of available posts.

In a report to the Mold meeting, Ian Budd, the county council’s chief officer for education and youth said the ratio of teachers to pupils was below the national average in primary and secondary schools, but above the average in special schools.

He said: “The data clearly shows the schools workforce in Flintshire has reduced over the last 12 months.

“What is difficult to determine is the reason for that reduction. ie reductions due to budgetary pressures and schools adjusting their workforce or vacant posts that have not been permanently filled.”

Mr Budd said much of the difficulty in hiring teachers reflected national trends.