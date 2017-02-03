Man accused of slashing man's throat in Mold has appeared in court

A LIVERPOOL man accused of slashing a man’s throat during an incident in Mold has appeared in court.

Michael Cullen, 31, who gave his address as Salerno Drive on the Bluebell Estate in Huyton, Merseyside, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody on Wednesday, Febuary 1 following an extensive police search.

Appearing at Mold Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, Cullen spoke only to confirm his date of birth and address.

A 46-year-old man was left in a critical condition after being assaulted in the Nant Garmon area of the town during the alleged incident on January 5.

Ambulance services were called shortly after 7.30pm and sent a rapid response vehicle and a crew in an emergency ambulance to the scene.

The force confirmed that five people had been arrested in connection with the incident, but were released on police bail following interview.

No application for bail was made or a plea entered and Cullen was remanded in custody to appear before Mold Crown Court on March 3.