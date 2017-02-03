Arrest after dozens of cannabis plants discovered at a house near Mold

A man has been arrested after dozens of cannabis plants were discovered at a house near Mold.

A total of 89 cannabis plants were uncovered when North Wales Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at an address on Ffordd y Blaenau in Treuddyn.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested in Coventry before being returned to North Wales for interview.

PC John Harrison from the Flintshire priority crime team said: “One male has been arrested but we are still appealing for witnesses who saw anything suspicious in Ffordd y Blaenau in Treuddyn.

“This is the second cannabis farm that we have recently discovered in the Flintshire area and we will continue to actively deal with any intelligence regarding the cultivation of cannabis.

“The male was arrested by our police colleagues from the West Midlands Police motorway traffic unit and it’s a great example of working together.”