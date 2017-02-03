Resurfacing work on A483 near Wrexham set to be carried out overnight only

Fears around-the-clock resurfacing work on the A483 could cause traffic chaos have been allayed.

On Monday, the Leader reported senior figures at Wrexham Council had concerns not enough warning had been given for the work.

Lead member for environment and transport, Cllr David A. Bithell said he expected significant disruption for commuters, businesses and local residents.

But now Welsh Government economy secretary Ken Skates has announced that proposed around-the-clock resurfacing work on the A483 near Wrexham will now be restricted to overnight only in a bid to avoid disruption for road users.

The original proposal from the North Wales Trunk Road Agency, scheduled to begin next week, was to run 24/7 contraflow between J5 (Mold Road) and J6 (Gresford), with associated slip road closures, over a six to eight week period – allowing for much-needed resurfacing work to protect the road in the longer term.

Having considered concerns of the local community and the local authority, however, Mr Skates has determined that disruption would be too great and that a less disruptive, medium term solution should be pursued.

Seven day-a-week work on overnight resurfacing, which will protect the road in the medium term while allowing traffic to flow as normal during the day, will now take place.

Local residents should be aware that both the work and diversion will see an increase in the usual noise levels.

Affected residents will be provided with details and every effort will be made to keep the impact to a minimum.

Mr Skates said: “Closing roads for long periods at peak times is never ideal for the economy but is often the only option in terms of delivering the quality infrastructure we need and expect.

“On this occasion, however, I’ve taken the decision to deliver more medium term improvements to the road, having considered a full closure of this road during working hours to be too detrimental to local communities and the economy.

“Night work has its limitations and is not without its issues, however, in this instance, I think it offers the best solution for both making the necessary improvements to the road whilst allowing road users to continue their daily routine as usual.”

The Welsh Government motorway and trunk road resurfacing programme will see more than £17million spent on some 43 much-needed resurfacing schemes across Wales by April.

Of that over £10million is being invested in 36 schemes in North and Mid Wales.

Advance notification of road closures and diversions will be well signposted and scheme details/updates will be posted on www.traffic-wales.com.

There will be a single day of lane closures, provisionally on Tuesday, February 7, to allow a detailed carriageway survey to take place.

It is then anticipated that the overnight work will begin on February 13 and will be complete within five weeks.