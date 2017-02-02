Flint baby given all-clear to go home after 100 days at Countess of Chester Hospital

A TOT who spent 100 days on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital has finally been given the all-clear to go home with his mum and dad.

Staff were delighted to send baby Edward on his way home after his lengthy stay and parents Chelsie and Scott sprinted along the corridor keen to get him back to Flint.

Lesley Woodhead, interim head of fundraising at the hospital, said: “I was at the door as they left with lots of thanks and hugs for staff and big smiles on their faces. Sometimes it’s good to have a reminder about what a difference the Babygrow Appeal will make.

“A hundred days in the unit with little privacy and space to be mummy and daddy is not something anyone wants to experience.

“Once the appeal is completed, we can start work on developing a space that works better for parents, siblings and neo-natal staff.

“The babies are all fine as they are in their incubators – it’s everyone else that can sometimes feel in the way. A hundred days is a long time.”

She added: “One of the many lovely things that the nurses do is to celebrate a baby’s 100 days from the day they were born day with a cake. Their first birthday cake!”