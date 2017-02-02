Outrage at used needles and rubbish discarded on Deeside coastal path

RESIDENTS have been outraged by used syringes being left on a coastal path.

Syringes, ‘bloody’ tissues and other discarded rubbish have been left on a path near the car park of Cambrian Aquatic Sport Centre on Wepre Drive, Connah’s Quay.

The path runs from Dock Road, Connah’s Quay, to Shotton and is a popular route for dog walkers in the area.

Elaine Lambert, of Connah’s Quay, said dog walkers have avoided the path due to these issues but she believes more should be done to stop the problem after her dog almost stood on one of the discarded needles.

She also explained the discarded needles have been found in other areas of Deeside.

Mrs Lambert said: “It’s an absolute disgrace down on the Deeside coastal path, why can’t people have some respect for others?

“You constantly have to recall your dog if you’re by the old underpass bridge by Dee Park as there’s usually needles there but yesterday there were just needles strewn in the grass next to the public footway and cycle path about 150 yards from the main car park by the water sport centre on the Connah’s Quay Docks.

“They were surrounded by a bag with other needles in and bloodied tissues – my dog missed them by inches.

“[Flintshire Council] shouldn’t have to clear them up, people should have more respect. The chemists can provide Sharps boxes to dispose of used needles.”

Tom Woodall, access and natural environment manager at Flintshire Council, said a countryside ranger attended the site yesterday to remove the items safely.

Mr Woodall added: “Access to the Flintshire coast has never been better with many people enjoying the fantastic natural environment.

“Unfortunately, as in many other such areas across the UK, the antisocial actions of a small minority of people can spoil the enjoyment of others and pose a danger to their health and safety.

“The council works hard to ensure our wonderful open spaces are kept safe and clean.

“I would urge anyone who discovers any such objects on, or in the vicinity of the coastal path [in Connah’s Quay], not to touch them but to report the details to our countryside service on 01352 703900 to arrange for the proper and safe disposal of the materials.”