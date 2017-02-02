Wrexham AFC: Contract debate set to limit Dean Keates' selection options

DEAN KEATES admits the outcome of contract talks could determine his team against Guiseley at The Racecourse this weekend.

Leading scorer John Rooney was left out of the side for Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood because he is one start away from triggering a clause in his contract, penned during Gary Mills’ reign at the club, to keep him at Wrexham next season.

Mark Carrington has also made 29 starts, meaning he is on the verge of earning another deal, and Keates has been holding talks with the right-back, Rooney, and midfielder Paul Rutherford, who has made 24 appearances and is another player close to an extension.

“I have had a few chats with John this week,” said Keates.

“It is what it is, the clause in his contract has been well documented so we will just see what happens.

“All being well we can get something nailed down and he will be available to play from the off. If not, he will still be a part of the squad.

“He has been one of my consistent players, I want to try and do something but it is if both parties can agree something.

“Mark is another one and I have had a chat with him, Paul is the same. They know the situation, what we want to do and where we want to go with the options.

“All being well we can come to some sort of agreement with John, Mark and Paul.”

When asked whether Rooney, who came off the substitutes bench to score an injury time winner against Boreham Wood, Carrington and Rutherford could be left out of the side if an agreement isn’t reached, Keates added: “That is a possibility, we will just have to wait and see.

“They have probably been my three most consistent players since I have been in charge.”

Wrexham go into the clash with lowly Guiseley unbeaten in four games and up to 12th in the National League table, 13 points above the relegation zone and 10 away from the play-offs.

Keates is targeting a fifth successive home win.

“The lads are in great spirits, we’re confident,” said Keates.

“We didn’t perform as we wanted to second-half against Boreham Wood but we got across the line and we will take the positives out of that and hopefully get another win.”

Wrexham had chances to kill the game off against Wood after taking the lead but despite conceding an equaliser, Rooney secured victory with his ninth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Ten of Wrexham’s 11 wins this term have been by one goal – the 3-1 success over Forest Green Rovers in November the exception – and Keates feels the Reds are on the verge of a victory by a big scoreline.

“I don’t think we are far away,” said Keates. “If we can get one and go and get two, we might go and get three or four.

“When we can do that, I think that might be a continuous thing.

“They are performing okay, got some decent results, the next step is can we go and get a few more goals, we are desperate to do that.”

Defender Mitchell Lund, who has joined Wrexham on a one-month loan deal from Doncaster Rovers, is in line for a debut but Keates doesn’t have an immediate plans to make any more new signings.

“We will go as we are but we have still got options if we need any loans to come in,” said Keates, who will assess Russell Penn after the midfielder limped off with an ankle injury last weekend.

“We have got a fair few loans available so we will just assess the squad as we go.”