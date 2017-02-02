Warning to parents after report of child being messaged on social media

A school has urged parents to remain vigilant after reports of a pupil being messaged by a man via social media.

In a letter to parents Amanda Jones, headteacher at Ysgol Yr Hafod Johnstown, warned parents to keep checking on their children’s phones and computers after she was told about the message. Police have also been informed.

The letter states: “It has been brought to my attention today that many of our children have their own Instagram accounts and a man in his late fifties, with grey hair and a beard has tried to add some children.

“Chillingly, the man has messaged a pupil at our school and said he would pick her up and take her to Chester.

“He also commented that he would ‘PICK HER UP NOW!’ This was brought to my attention by the parent today and as a result I have informed the police as well as John Davies, head of education in Wrexham.

“We will continue to educate the children on internet safety. However if your child has access to a mobile phone, computer etc. could you please check the contents of them regularly and report anything suspicious.

“Please be aware most social media sites have an age restriction of 13-plus. Let’s work together to keep our children safe.”

John Davies, head of education, said: “We are supporting the school in this matter and pleased they are being proactive in protecting children from online dangers.”

Headteacher Amanda Jones said: “We are a proactive school and keeping children safe is a priority.

“As part of the curriculum the children are taught about internet safety and it has been very positive to see that the child followed procedures by informing an adult when they felt uncomfortable online.

“Next week PC Kim Jones, our school liaison officer, is coming into school to work with the children regarding internet safety.”

Johnstown councillor David A Bithell, chairman of the school governors, said: “I was happy with the proactive nature the school took regarding this matter.

“It is positive to see the children are continuing to develop their knowledge and understanding of keeping safe online and are aware of the procedures to follow should they ever be subjected to online predators.”

Nick Bradshaw, who lives in Johnstown and has two sons at the school, said: “We are very grateful the school acted so quickly to make all parents aware of this horrible incident.

“These sort of things are happening daily and the more people are aware the better.”

North Wales Police were notified of the concerns on Tuesday, following which advice was given to the school authorities.

A police spokesman confirmed the school’s liaison officer will visit next week to give advice and teach the children about internet safety during assembly.

North Wales Police have a number of suggestions to help parents to keep children safe online.

The advice includes making sure parents can see what their child is looking at by keeping internet access in family rooms, being an online friend by joining their social network sites, taking time to go online with their child and asking them to show what they look at, making sure each child has a user account which means parents can control what they have access to encouraging children to tell parents if they feel uncomfortable, upset or threatened by anything they see online.

Police also advise parents not to let personal details such as their child’s name, age and location appear on view to the general public, not to let older children use the internet in their room with the door closed and to make sure they know when and why their child is using a webcam.

For further online safety advice visit www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/cyber-crime/