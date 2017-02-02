Volunteers’ heartache as gardening project in Connah's Quay is targeted again

Volunteers at a gardening project no longer feel their allotment is a “safe space” after being targeted by vandals and thieves yet again.

Members of the Digging Deeside project in Connah’s Quay have expressed their sadness after the Mill Lane allotments where they are based were struck for the third time in just six months.

Sarah Way, volunteer and director of Rainbow Biz, the social enterprise that set up the project for vulnerable people in the community, said the behaviour by those responsible was “not acceptable”.

In July last year, thieves made off with tools, loose change and even a packet of chocolate biscuits from the site while in September, items including three gas cylinders, a camping stove, kettle – and even a jar of coffee – were snatched.

The volunteers had asked for the public’s help to try and help store their items with a lockable unit and Ms Way said a lack of adequate security had contributed to the damage and thefts.

She said: “Digging Deeside is a project that enables vulnerable or isolated individuals to socialise in a safe place while learning basic gardening skills.

“Many of our volunteers visit the allotments throughout the week when the project is not running to tend to various jobs around the plot.

“After the last year of constant vandalism and theft our volunteers no longer feel that it is a safe space and are all asking if fences and lockable gates can secure the allotment site. In particular, if all allotment owners held their own keys.”

Ms Way called upon Connah’s Quay Town Council to step in to assist financially to secure the site.

She said: “We have heard many stories of people of all ages wandering into the allotments and helping themselves to people’s hard earned crops.

“This is not acceptable and adequate fencing and a gate would put a stop to this. We do understand that there is not much funding available but perhaps the Town Council could apply through funding pots to ensure the sustainability of the allotment site.”

Steven Goodrum, Connah’s Quay Town Council clerk said: “The Town Council are extremely disappointed that such mindless acts of vandalism have occurred at what is such a valued asset for the town.

“We would like to assure the allotment holders and residents of the town that we take these matters extremely seriously and will be taking steps to try to mitigate the problems.

“Given that the site is located in a relatively secluded area of Connah’s Quay, it would prove very difficult and costly to make it completely secure – not to mention detract from the natural beauty of the site.”

Mr Goodrum added that an “urgent review” of the site would be undertaken.

North Wales Police confirmed that a polytunnel was damaged and a heater stolen from the allotments on Mill Lane overnight on Sunday.

An increased officer presence will be seen in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact 101.