Excited youngsters at Nercwys school learn about volunteering with mountain rescue volunteers

Excited youngsters were given the chance to learn what it takes to become a mountain rescue volunteer during a fun-filled morning.

Children at Nercwys Primary School met with volunteers from North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) to learn more about the organisation.

It was organised by student teacher William Brownhill, who is also a volunteer with NEWSAR.

Headteacher Janet Meaden said the youngsters very much enjoyed their day out of the classroom.

She said: “Mr Brownhill managed to persuade the rest of the team to give up their time to come in and speak to the children.

“They had a discussion in class about what skills were needed to be in mountain rescue and the children got to look at some tasks to improve those skills.

“We could see that they enjoyed it – they had beaming faces.”

During the morning, the youngsters were able to look inside a mountain rescue van, as well as taking part in a scenario where they were required to rescue somebody.

Mrs Meaden added: “In class, they have been looking at advertising, and this afternoon they have been making posters advertising mountain rescue and encouraging people to support them with fundraising.”

She said that the event helped provide a well-deserved treat for youngsters after the school was given a ‘green’ rating from the annual Welsh Government’s national school categorisation system.