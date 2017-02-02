Site of a building which collapsed in Wrexham to be given new lease of life

The site of a building which collapsed will be given a new lease of life as part of a redevelopment funding boost.

The area of the former derelict building in Penybryn, which collapsed into the road in 2015, is one of two sites in Wrexham which will see renovation work thanks to £500,000 worth of development loans from Wrexham Council via a Welsh Government-backed scheme.

The site will be redeveloped as a ground floor retail development with 24 high quality flats above, with a combined £350,000 empty property loan and commercial property loan.

Work carried out by contractors DMR North Wales of Coedpoeth is expected to run until October.

Also due a revamp is the former Capel Ebeneser on Chester Road, which will be demolished and redeveloped as residential accommodation backed by a £250,000 empty property loan.

Cllr Neil Rogers, lead member for economic development and regeneration, said: “I’m very pleased to see these sites will be renovated.

“Bringing both back into use will be for the good of Wrexham and show the confidence that developers and landlords have in the town.

“We know that the Penybryn site has been of special interest to local people, as it sits on one of the main arteries into town and its potential development has been of keen interest to residents and visitors alike.

“I also hope this development will help to kick-start the renovation of vacant properties around Wrexham, especially those in and close to the town centre.”

Both developments are funded via the Welsh Government’s Vibrant and Viable Places (VVP) scheme, which aims to regenerate and develop townscapes through positive investment.

Cllr Alun Jenkins, member for the Offa Ward, said: “I and the council have campaigned hard for improvements to this area over many years.

“This very welcome redevelopment will be a major boost for the Penybryn area, showing the potential of the area and giving encouragement for further improvements to be achieved.

“It would not have been brought about without the vital Welsh Government VVP funding, for which we are very grateful.”

John Small, director of DMR North Wales, said: “Penybryn will be a high-quality building offering value-for-money accommodation to let and a small selection of local shops.

“We would not have been able to start the Penybryn site or to follow such an ambitious build schedule, if it were not for the assistance of WCBC through their Vibrant and Viable Places initiative.

“Going forward, we hope to continue working closely with the council and VVP to regenerate parts of Wrexham which have fallen into disrepair over recent years.”

Following the collapse of the property in Penybryn, The Leader reported how witnesses said it was a miracle nobody had been hurt in the incident.

Rubble had cascaded across the street, taking down a street light and filling the air in the surrounding area with dust.

Mike Roberts, owner of Rags and Riches opposite the site, saw the collapse when locking up the shop with his wife Sue and said he is very happy to see progress on the development.

He said: “It’s brilliant as this is one of the main entrances to the town.

“The more people and customers it brings up here the better – as long as parking is not a problem.”

Due to the nature of the loan scheme, all repayments are reinvested in other eligible properties over a 15-year period.

The two developments are part of a series of VVP projects across Wrexham, providing a total VVP investment of over £10.8m and additional significant private investment for projects in the town aimed at enabling physical and economic regeneration of the Wrexham Town Centre and Caia Park and Hightown areas.

For further information about the range of residential and commercial property improvement loans available throughout the county borough, contact Siôn Wynne, the private sector improvement officer, on 01978 315 587 or emptyhomes@ wrexham.gov.uk