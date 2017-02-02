Wrexham AFC: Jordan Davies couldn't turn down dream move to Brighton

JORDAN DAVIES couldn’t turn down a dream move to Brighton and Hove Albion – but the youngster was disappointed not to have made a senior appearance for his hometown club.

The highly-rated 18-year-old left Wrexham to join the Championship outfit at the start of the January transfer window, signing a contract that runs until the summer of 2019.

A number of clubs were rumoured to be tracking Davies, who joined Wrexham at the age of nine and progressed through the ranks before enjoying a successful loan spell at Bangor City earlier this season.

Davies, from Coedpoeth, was over the mood to put pen to paper at The AMEX Stadium.

“Brighton are on the verge of the Premier League, I couldn’t turn it down,” said Davies. “I was delighted to sign, I felt it was an unbelieavable opportunity for my career.”

Davies spoke with Jonny Smith, a former youth team team-mate who signed for Bristol City last summer, before deciding to leave Wrexham.

“I spoke to Jonny about it and he is loving it at Bristol City,” said Davies. “That gave me more motivation to go.”

Davies, a second year scholar who was promoted to train with the first team by former Wrexham boss Gary Mils in pre-season, returned early from his loan spell at Bangor but wasn’t eligible to play for the Reds until January 2.

An unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Woking, the first time he was named in the match day squad, Davies was gutted that he didn’t play a senior game for the Reds under Dean Keates as he joined Brighton a couple of days later.

“I was absolutely gutted that I didn’t play for Wrexham’s first team,” said Davies. “I would have loved to make my senior debut, especially with being a local lad, it is just one of those things.

“I spent nine years at Wrexham and loved it there. I really can’t thank Wrexham enough, I have got plenty of happy memories of my time there, I just tried my best in every game I played.

“Gary Mills firstly had the belief in me to put me in with the first team for training. Joey Jones and Andy Davies did a lot with me in the youth team so big thanks to them.”

Davies has already made a good impression for Brighton’s under 23 side, weighing in with an assist and a goal in his first couple of matches.

“I set up a goal when I came on for my first under-23 game against West Ham,” said Davies.

“I played my first 90 minutes last Wednesday in the Sussex Senior Cup against Pagham and I scored my first goal in the 5-2 win which was good.

“I was just relieved to get a goal. I had a few chances before it!”

Davies is equally at home on the left of defence or the wing, but he doesn't know which will become his favoured position for the Seagulls’ reserve side as he attempts to impress first-team boss Chris Hughton.

“I have been playing left-wing but I am not sure yet,” said Davies. “I am open to ideas and I am just going along with it, I don’t mind where I play.

“The under-23 team is the reserve side so I am just going to keep playing games, training hard and keep developing in training.

“The first team manager comes to all the U23 games so I am hoping to impress him.”

Davies is looking forward to his first experience of playing at The AMEX Stadium.

“The training facilities are up there with the best in the country and the stadium is really nice,” said Davies. “The under-23 games are usually played there but I haven’t played there yet.”

Brighton is a long way for home but Davies has settled into his new surroundings.

“Obviously I am missing home but because I am enjoying it that much, I don’t miss it as much as I thought,” added Davies.