Ceremonial spades with a close connection to Wrexham's mining heritage are reunited

Historic ceremonial spades with a close connection to Wrexham’s mining heritage have been reunited for the first time in over a century.

The two spades which were used at a special sod-cutting ceremony at Gresford Colliery form part of a special display at Wrexham Museum.

The two ornate ebony and silver spades were used at a special ceremony at Acton Grange, near Wrexham, on November 6, 1907.

The directors of the United Westminster and Wrexham Collieries Co had hired two rail cars to transport VIPs and other guests to what would become the pitheads of the Dennis and Martin shafts at Gresford Colliery.

The directors presented a spade each to Sir Theodore Martin, chairman of the company and close friend of Queen Victoria, and to Mrs Mabel Dennis, wife of Henry Dyke Dennis, the managing director, and invited them to cut the first sod of the south and north shafts, which were later named after them.

The ‘Dennis’ spade was eventually given to the Denbighshire Technical Institute, now Glyndwr University, by Ithel Kelly, the last manager of Gresford Colliery, following the closure of that pit in 1973.

The ‘Martin’ spade was in private hands until it recently appeared at auction and was purchased by Wrexham Council with the support of the Friends of Wrexham Museums.

Cllr Hugh Jones, lead member for communities and partnership, said: “These two 110-year-old spades started the sinking of a colliery at Gresford whose name is known around the world. It is extremely fortunate that we were able to bring the ‘Martin’ spade back from England and reunite it with its pair for this display.

“I would like to thank the vice-chancellor of Glyndwr University, Professor Maria Hinfelaar, and the Friends of Wrexham Museums for making this possible.”

David Elcock, director of finance for Glyndwr, added: “The university in its early days was closely connected to the mining industry locally through the training courses delivered at the then Denbighshire Technical College.

“I am sure the display will be of great interest to those with an interest in the area’s mining heritage and to the many people with a family connection to the colliery.”