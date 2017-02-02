Lack of footfall is killing traders in Wrexham town centre following move

TRADERS have called on council bosses for more communication after a move which some say has seen their custom decrease to ‘desperate’ levels.

In January, a number of traders were relocated from the People’s Market in Chester Road while works are carried out to transform the market hall and first floor car park into a new arts and markets facility.

Some of those moved to the People’s Market South Mall have spoken of their concerns over the drop in footfall at the new location, but Wrexham Council bosses have moved to reassure them of plans to boost trade during the project.

Cllr Neil Rogers, lead member for economic performance and regeneration, said: “We’re working with the traders on their own promotion and social media presence and they will also be receiving business support on this.

“Activities within the South Mall are being planned with an artist-in-residence, including storytelling activities and specialist produce.

“A series of advertising features to be placed in the local press over the forthcoming year has also been planned.

“There has been a media briefing on the moves and further media briefings at significant points are planned, such as the work being carried out on the new carpet stall and then the relocation of the stall once work has been completed.

“There are programmes of work with local schools and businesses which will include visits to the South Mall.

“We will also look to showcase South Mall traders via a range of on-line tools over the forthcoming 12 months.”

He added: “Officers have met representatives from traders in the arcade to take on their comments and observations, and have subsequently established a revised plan to build on communication with traders.

“We’ll ensure activities and traders in the arcade continue to be publicised.”

Traders have also called for the shutters to be reopened at the South Mall in order to increase passing trade, to which a Wrexham Council spokesman said: “Shutters at the People’s Market are open as requested but the doors into the main market hall are locked and will be so for the duration of construction.

“Traders have been told that doors will not be open due to ongoing construction. The arcade/South Mall will also be accessible from the car park via the stairwell, and members of the public can still access the arcade from Chester Street.”

Kevin Dipple, owner of The Cafe in the Corner, was joined by Adam Williams of Wrexham Jewellery Repairs in calling on Wrexham Council to keep traders better informed with the project as well as measures to improve footfall in the South Mall.

He said: “It’s gone worse. It’s absolutely desperate because there’s no footfall coming through at all. They’re just going round the outside of the building. I don’t want it to be negative but it is difficult to try and be positive all the time when you’re getting no response. It’s frustrating.

“My argument is I’ve not changed my prices. I’ve not changed my menu. The only thing that has changed is those doors are shut.

“It’s all well and good of them to say we’re going to get business advisors in – well, I didn’t need the business advisors before the doors were shut!”

Lyndsey Jervis, of RKM Wools, said: “It’s not too bad for us this week but up to now it has been a lot quieter because when it was in the market you’d get people coming through to the bus stops but now they have to come specifically for something in here which a lot of people are not doing.

“A lot of people I’ve spoken to are under the impression that, because the market is closed, everyone in there is finished.

“There’s got to be something to really advertise these shops are still here. Advertising I think is the main thing that should have been done before everyone moved.”

RKM Wools, The Cafe in the Corner, Rings ’n Things Jewellery, Wrexham Jewellery Repairs, Gemini Blinds, Kendricks Newsagents and Dexterity Ink Tattoo Artist relocated to the South Mall of the People's Market.

Five traders including Sweet Sensations the confectionery stall, Esme’s baby and children’s wear, Little B’s Haberdashery, Guardians of the Garden ornaments and Antiques and bric-a-brac, relocated to the Butcher’s Market in High Street.