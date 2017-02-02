‘Communication failure’ over new health centre in Flint

Community leaders have said they felt let down by a health board over the construction of a new health centre.

Flint town councillors held a meeting with representatives from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board as they were unhappy with the approach members of the health board had with the building of a new health centre in the town.

Read Construction workers started work last month on the £5m integrated health and social care centre on Earl Street.

Andrew Loveridge, Flint Town Council clerk, said: “Betsi acknowledged that they could have consulted more before they closed the hospital in Flint.

”Councillors were disappointed as they were told that Betsi were managing people’s expectations of the health centre rather than providing better facilities.

“They said they felt let down and the lack of detail coming from Betsi was unsatisfactory.”

As reported in the Leader, Flint Health Centre, which is one of three integrated health and social care centres being developed by the health board in North Wales, will continue a range of services previously available in Flint as well as adding innovative new ways of working.

These services include facilities for district nurses, health visitors and school nurses, community dental and midwife facilities, GP services, blood sampling services and diabetic care and screening.

The centre will also house a range of new services for the community, including mental health support and care, services for third sector organisations and volunteers and social services.

But councillors believed more services should be provided for Flint residents and asked a representative from the health board if the health centre can be open more than just 9am until 5pm from Monday until Friday each week.

They will be meeting with members of the health board in the next few weeks to discuss the matter further.

Cllr Ian Roberts, mayor of Flint, said: “We were very pleased that they’re finally building on the site and we look forward to swift progress and the health centre finally opening by around Easter next year.

“There are issues remaining about what will be located in the primary health centre and we as the town council expect as many services as possible to be brought back to Flint so the people of Flint do not have to constantly travel for health services.

“We’re talking about additional services – blood tests, ear syringing etc – and there’s no reason why consultants from Glan Clwyd hospital can’t visit the centre.

“We want to reduce the need for people travelling to the regional hospital. Anyone who has visited Glan Clwyd recently will have seen how many cars are parked there.

“Surely we need to reduce the demand on services at the hospitals.

“Minor injuries and dressing clinics are needed at the health centre. There’s no reason why dressings can’t be dealt with in the town.

“Why should people constantly travel to Holywell when they should be able to have them done in Flint?

“The health board have promised that they would come back to the town council and answer the questions we have.

“We look forward to welcoming the health board back with regard to these responses.”

Rob Smith, area director east for Betsi Cadwaladr, said: “We had a productive meeting with the town council and welcome their feedback on progress at the health centre.

“Work is now underway on the project. Groundworks, which include the diversion of an existing drain pipe, will continue over the coming weeks in preparation for the start of construction work.

“Our project team is also continuing its work to define new services which will be available at the centre.”